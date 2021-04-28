Assistant Accountant

Apr 28, 2021

Our client a leading entity in the property sector is looking to appoint a new Assistant Accountant

Responsibilities include but will not be limited to:

  • Cashbook

o Capture and allocate data from trust and client bank accounts
o Prepare owner payments and calculate commission

  • Invoicing

o Bill recoveries
o Generate invoices
o Attend to invoice queries
o Prepare debit order schedule

  • Accounts payable

o Review payment schedule and invoices and ensure all authorisations and supporting documents are in place
o Upload for payment authorisation to banking profile

  • Audits

o Assist with preparation of documents required for annual trust account audit

Requirements:

  • At least 10 years’ experience (preferably in the property sector) in similar type position or minimum 5 years’ experience with post matric qualification in accounting.
  • Proven proficiency in MS Office
  • Good numeric skill
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Professional telephone manner
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors
  • Cashbook
  • Bookkeeping

