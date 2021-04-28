Assistant Accountant

Our client a leading entity in the property sector is looking to appoint a new Assistant Accountant

Responsibilities include but will not be limited to:

Cashbook

o Capture and allocate data from trust and client bank accounts

o Prepare owner payments and calculate commission

Invoicing

o Bill recoveries

o Generate invoices

o Attend to invoice queries

o Prepare debit order schedule

Accounts payable

o Review payment schedule and invoices and ensure all authorisations and supporting documents are in place

o Upload for payment authorisation to banking profile

Audits

o Assist with preparation of documents required for annual trust account audit

Requirements:

At least 10 years’ experience (preferably in the property sector) in similar type position or minimum 5 years’ experience with post matric qualification in accounting.

Proven proficiency in MS Office

Good numeric skill

Strong attention to detail

Professional telephone manner

Ability to work accurately under pressure

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Cashbook

Bookkeeping

