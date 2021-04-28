Our client a leading entity in the property sector is looking to appoint a new Assistant Accountant
Responsibilities include but will not be limited to:
- Cashbook
o Capture and allocate data from trust and client bank accounts
o Prepare owner payments and calculate commission
- Invoicing
o Bill recoveries
o Generate invoices
o Attend to invoice queries
o Prepare debit order schedule
- Accounts payable
o Review payment schedule and invoices and ensure all authorisations and supporting documents are in place
o Upload for payment authorisation to banking profile
- Audits
o Assist with preparation of documents required for annual trust account audit
Requirements:
- At least 10 years’ experience (preferably in the property sector) in similar type position or minimum 5 years’ experience with post matric qualification in accounting.
- Proven proficiency in MS Office
- Good numeric skill
- Strong attention to detail
- Professional telephone manner
- Ability to work accurately under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- Cashbook
- Bookkeeping