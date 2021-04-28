Associate Business Manager – Must be fluent in French & English at Daymon International

The incumbent must be fluent in French – Non negotiable

Works with the client retailer and Business Manager to develop both brand and product development strategies. Executes communication and promotional programmes to drive higher awareness and sales of Private Brands. Maximizes quality image and perception of Private Brands. Works with suppliers on new product development and sourcing opportunities aspects (where applicable).

Key Responsibilities and Deliverables

Overall Brand Development

Works with the manager to understand all elements of the relevant private brand(s) strategy and the category in which it plays. Drive the growth of the private brand(s) by identifying areas of improvement and opportunities and develop and implement approved plans. Support the development and execution of marketing and promotional plans were relevant.

Category-Specific Business Development

Works closely with both the Business Manager and client business managers (buyers and category managers) and suppliers to analyze categories, identify opportunities for private brand penetration and volume growth plus category profit improvement. Conduct competitor analysis as well as research best in class examples of execution in specific categories

Marketing Planning

Support the Managers in compiling plans for brand development, penetration improvement by category, and employee education that include specific activities, timetables, and team responsibilities.

Consumer Research

Understanding of marketing research methods, how to compile a research document and know when to apply various research techniques and be able to interpret basic research results and validate this with the Business Manager

Media Planning

Work with Manager to develop brand focused promotional media programmes and coordinate with media supply agencies, where required

Strategy Development

Based upon direction from the Manager and customer, conducts data analysis and consumer and competitor research.

Promotion Development and Execution

Supports the Business Managers in developing and coordinating unique promotions that are consistent with the marketing strategy and are designed to help achieve private brand objectives.

Packaging Execution

Coordinate the packaging development process for all new Private Brand products and ensure timely speed to shelf.

Business Analysis and Reporting

Proficiency in sales, share, and margin analysis, and must be able to customize reports to measure private brand performance

Brand Strategy

Comprehensive understanding of the overall brand strategy and be able to communicate and defend it to the relevant stakeholders

Brand Analysis

Utilize monthly data to clearly understand the performance of the brand(s) and categories, deliver insights from the data and make necessary recommendations to increase performance

Key Competencies

Convey basic information to both internal and external stakeholders

Persuasion of both internal and external stakeholders

Routine decisions through analysis of alternatives to determine best way forward

Indirect influence: advising on setting/controlling and achieving the financial measure. Measurement and reporting back and execution of fact

Direct influence: setting/controlling and achieving the financial measure. Direct with the customer, Direct for Daymon brokerage

Desired Skills:

French speaking

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Excel & Powerpoint

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

