Associate Business Manager – Must be fluent in French & English at Daymon International

The incumbent must be fluent in French – Non negotiable
Works with the client retailer and Business Manager to develop both brand and product development strategies. Executes communication and promotional programmes to drive higher awareness and sales of Private Brands. Maximizes quality image and perception of Private Brands. Works with suppliers on new product development and sourcing opportunities aspects (where applicable).
Key Responsibilities and Deliverables
Overall Brand Development
- Works with the manager to understand all elements of the relevant private brand(s) strategy and the category in which it plays. Drive the growth of the private brand(s) by identifying areas of improvement and opportunities and develop and implement approved plans. Support the development and execution of marketing and promotional plans were relevant.
Category-Specific Business Development
- Works closely with both the Business Manager and client business managers (buyers and category managers) and suppliers to analyze categories, identify opportunities for private brand penetration and volume growth plus category profit improvement. Conduct competitor analysis as well as research best in class examples of execution in specific categories
Marketing Planning
- Support the Managers in compiling plans for brand development, penetration improvement by category, and employee education that include specific activities, timetables, and team responsibilities.
Consumer Research
- Understanding of marketing research methods, how to compile a research document and know when to apply various research techniques and be able to interpret basic research results and validate this with the Business Manager
Media Planning
- Work with Manager to develop brand focused promotional media programmes and coordinate with media supply agencies, where required
Strategy Development
- Based upon direction from the Manager and customer, conducts data analysis and consumer and competitor research.
Promotion Development and Execution
- Supports the Business Managers in developing and coordinating unique promotions that are consistent with the marketing strategy and are designed to help achieve private brand objectives.
Packaging Execution
- Coordinate the packaging development process for all new Private Brand products and ensure timely speed to shelf.
Business Analysis and Reporting
- Proficiency in sales, share, and margin analysis, and must be able to customize reports to measure private brand performance
Brand Strategy
- Comprehensive understanding of the overall brand strategy and be able to communicate and defend it to the relevant stakeholders
Brand Analysis
- Utilize monthly data to clearly understand the performance of the brand(s) and categories, deliver insights from the data and make necessary recommendations to increase performance
Key Competencies
- Convey basic information to both internal and external stakeholders
- Persuasion of both internal and external stakeholders
- Routine decisions through analysis of alternatives to determine best way forward
- Indirect influence: advising on setting/controlling and achieving the financial measure. Measurement and reporting back and execution of fact
- Direct influence: setting/controlling and achieving the financial measure. Direct with the customer, Direct for Daymon brokerage
Desired Skills:
- French speaking
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Excel & Powerpoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree