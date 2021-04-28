Associate Professor – Accounting at University of Fort Hare

University of Fort Hare seeks to invite appropriately qualified candidates for Professor/Associate Professor – Accounting X2.

In the Faculty of Management and Commerce.

Additional Requirements:

A recognized teaching qualification or willingness to work towards achieving it would be an added advantage.

Evidence of successful fundraising for research-related activities in the field of accounting or related areas.

Evidence of academic leadership and/or mentoring less experienced researchers.

Evidence of attracting and working with post-doctoral fellows will be an added advantage.

Evidence of professional and academic standing in the field of specialization. Recognition as a leading scholar in a chosen area of research (e.g. NRF rating; international keynote/plenaries) will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities Include:

Provide academic leadership in research, curriculum design, development and implementation.

Teach undergraduate and postgraduate accounting courses.

Supervise postgraduate student.

Undertake publishable academic research.

Participate in community engagement integrated with teaching and/or research.

Perform academic leadership and related administrative duties.

Secure external research grants and establish programmes.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

