Associate Professor – Education Psychology at University of Forte Hare

Professor/ Associate Professor (Education Psychology) (Alice Campus) Ref No 2022.
Minimum Requirements:
- Doctoral degree in Educational Psychology or related discipline.
- At least 7 years’ experience for a Full Professor /5 years for Associate Professor in higher education; extensive teaching and research experience in Educational Psychology or related disciplines.
- Track record of research and publications commensurate with the academic rank level of an Full Professor/ Associate Professor.
- Highly regarded scholarship in the field of educational psychology or related disciplines.
- Extensive postgraduate supervision experience including successful Doctoral supervision.
- Evidence of successful fundraising for research-related activities in the field of educational psychology or related areas.
- Evidence of academic leadership and/or mentoring less experienced researcher.
Additional Requirements:
- Evidence of ongoing research activity and dissemination of research findings, including a substantial record of publications in accredited national and internationally-recognized research journals.
- Evidence of attracting and working with post-doctoral fellows will be an added advantage.
- Evidence of professional and academic standing in the field of specialization. Recognition as a leading scholar in a chosen area of research (e.g. NRF rating; international keynote/plenaries) will be an added advantage.
- Evidence of strong education citizenship/ community engagement.
Desired Skills:
- Educational Psychology
- NRF rating
- Associate Professor
- Full Professor
- Higher Education
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Teaching
Desired Qualification Level:
- Doctorate