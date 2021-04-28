Associate Professor – Education Psychology at University of Forte Hare

Professor/ Associate Professor (Education Psychology) (Alice Campus) Ref No 2022.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Doctoral degree in Educational Psychology or related discipline.
  • At least 7 years’ experience for a Full Professor /5 years for Associate Professor in higher education; extensive teaching and research experience in Educational Psychology or related disciplines.
  • Track record of research and publications commensurate with the academic rank level of an Full Professor/ Associate Professor.
  • Highly regarded scholarship in the field of educational psychology or related disciplines.
  • Extensive postgraduate supervision experience including successful Doctoral supervision.
  • Evidence of successful fundraising for research-related activities in the field of educational psychology or related areas.
  • Evidence of academic leadership and/or mentoring less experienced researcher.

Additional Requirements:

  • Evidence of ongoing research activity and dissemination of research findings, including a substantial record of publications in accredited national and internationally-recognized research journals.
  • Evidence of attracting and working with post-doctoral fellows will be an added advantage.
  • Evidence of professional and academic standing in the field of specialization. Recognition as a leading scholar in a chosen area of research (e.g. NRF rating; international keynote/plenaries) will be an added advantage.
  • Evidence of strong education citizenship/ community engagement.

Desired Skills:

  • Educational Psychology
  • NRF rating
  • Associate Professor
  • Full Professor
  • Higher Education

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Teaching

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Doctorate

