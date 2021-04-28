Associate Professor (Foundations of Education) at University of Fort hare

Professor/Associate Professor (Foundations of Education) (Alice Campus) Ref No 7621.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Doctoral degree in Foundations of Education or related discipline.
  • At least 7 years’ experience for the Full Professor/5 years experience for Associate Professor in higher education.
  • Extensive undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and research experience in the Foundations of Education or related disciplines.
  • Track record of research and publications commensurate with the academic rank level of a Full Professor/ Associate Professor.
  • Highly regarded scholarship in the Foundations of Educations or related disciplines.
  • Extensive postgraduate supervision experience including successful Doctoral supervision.
  • Evidence of successful fundraising for research-related activities in the field of Foundations of Education or related area.
  • Evidence of academic leadership and/or mentoring less experienced researchers.

Additional Requirements:

  • Evidence of ongoing research activity and dissemination of research findings, including a substantial record of publications in accredited national and internationally-recognized research journals.
  • Evidence of attracting and working with post-doctoral fellows will be an added advantage.
  • Evidence of professional and academic standing in the field of specialization. Recognition as a leading scholar in a chosen area of research (e.g. NRF rating; international keynote/plenaries) will be an added advantage.
  • Evidence of strong education citizenship/ community engagement.

Duties:

  • Teach undergraduate and postgraduate teacher education courses.
  • Supervise Masters and Doctoral students.
  • Undertake publishable academic research.
  • Participate in community engagement integrated with teaching and/or research.
  • Perform academic leadership and related administrative duties.
  • Secure external research grants and establish research programmes.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Professor
  • Associate Professor
  • Higher Education
  • undergraduate and postgraduate teaching
  • Research
  • Foundations of Education
  • NRF rating

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Doctorate

