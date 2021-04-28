Associate Professor (Language Education) at University of Fort hare

Professor/ Associate Professor (Language Education) (East London Campus) Ref No: G056
Minimum Requirements:
- Doctoral degree in Language Education or related discipline.
- At least 7 years’ experience for a Full Professor/5 years experience for Associate Professor in higher education.
- Extensive undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and research experience in the Language Education or related disciplines.
- Track record of research and publications commensurate with the academic rank level of an associate professor.
- Highly regarded scholarship in Language Education or related disciplines.
- Extensive postgraduate supervision experience including successful Doctoral supervision.
- Evidence of successful fundraising for research-related activities in the field of Language Education or related area.
- Evidence of academic leadership and/or mentoring less experienced researchers.
Additional Requirements:
- Evidence of ongoing research activity and dissemination of research findings, including a substantial record of publications in accredited national and internationally-recognized research journals.
- Evidence of attracting and working with post-doctoral fellows will be an added advantage.
- Evidence of professional and academic standing in the field of specialization. Recognition as a leading scholar in a chosen area of research (e.g. NRF rating; international keynote/plenaries) will be an added advantage.
- Evidence of strong education citizenship/ community engagement.
DUTIES:
- Teach undergraduate and postgraduate teacher education courses.
- Supervise Masters and Doctoral students.
- Undertake publishable academic research.
- Participate in community engagement integrated with teaching and/or research.
- Perform academic leadership and related administrative duties.
- Secure external research grants and establish research programmes.
Closing date: 30 April 2021.
Desired Skills:
- Full Professor
- Associate Professor
- Language Education
- higher education
- NRF rating
Desired Qualification Level:
- Doctorate