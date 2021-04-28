Associate Professor of Psychology at University of Fort Hare

PROFESSOR / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR: PSYCHOLOGY.

East London Campus: Ref S168.

The Psychology Department strives to develop critical theory, research, professional practices and teaching that ensures that psychology as a discipline and profession responds in relevant ways to the local realities of South Africa, while at the same time engaging in conversation with international theory and practice.

Minimum requirements:

Possession of a doctoral degree in Psychology.

Registration with HPCSA as a Counselling Psychologist.

At least 7 years’ experience for a Full Professor / 5 years for Associate Professor in higher education with extensive teaching and research experience in psychology.

Track record of research publications commensurate with the academic rank level of a Full Professor/ Associate Professor.

Extensive postgraduate supervision experience.

Additional Requirements:

Evidence of successful fundraising for research-related activities in the field of psychology.

Evidence of academic leadership and/or mentoring less experienced researchers.

Evidence of attracting and working with post-doctoral fellows will be an added advantage.

Evidence of professional and academic standing in the field of specialization.

Recognition as a leading scholar in a chosen area of research (e.g. NRF rating; international keynote/plenaries) will be an added advantage

Responsibilities Include:

Provide academic leadership in research, curriculum design, development and implementation.

Teach undergraduate and postgraduate psychology courses.

Supervise postgraduate students.

Undertake publishable academic research.

Participate in community engagement integrated with teaching and/or research.

Perform academic leadership and related administrative duties.

Secure external research grants and establish programmes.

Closing Date: 30 April 2021.

