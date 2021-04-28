Backend Developer at Osiris Trading

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Build features, with unit tests that can support our large-and-growing user base.

Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life.

Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal.

Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs.

Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems.

Participate in your teams’ morning standup meeting

Coding responsibilities

Produce clean maintainable and scalable code

Modify/Update code

Develop prototypes

Ensure that your code have unit tests

Maintain well-structured Solutions in Source Control

Ensure that major updates to a solution are branched

Follow established application design standards, policies, and procedures

Ensure all new development/updates/changes go through an appropriate testing process

Ensure all code deployed to QA is working and self-tested before handed over to QA

Perform application development/programming analysis duties

Install, research, test, and verify proper functioning of software updates

Follow established database standards and procedures if applicable

Insure that the dev and staging environments are in a well-managed and maintained state

Provide input into the design of software systems, offering advice and thoughts and providing feedback

To provide support for a system including analysis, tracking and resolution

To utilise approved technologies for the development of systems, or introduce new technologies based on research you have performed

REQUIREMENTS:

RESTful API Development using .NET Core (2+ years’ experience)

C# 6.0 (4+ years’ experience)

Elastic Stack (1+ years’ experience)

Azure DevOps CI/CD (1+ years’ experience)

NodeJS Development Experience (1+ years’ experience)

MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)

Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, React)

In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, Redis, NCache)

Development Experience in Microservices

Unit Testing

PREFFERED KNOWLEDGE:

CMS Exposure (Kentico, Netlify, Strapi, Ghost)

Understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum & Kanban)

Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog)

Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP

Exposure to OAuth

ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)

Nuget Development

Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)

Desired Skills:

.NET CORE

C# 6.0

RESTful API

Azure DevOps

ElasticSearch

NodeJS

MS SQL

ORM

NuGet

NoSQL

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.

Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).

We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

Performance Bonus

Flexitime

Parking

Meal Subsidy

Fruit & Popcorn

Learn more/Apply for this position