Backend Developer at Osiris Trading

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Build features, with unit tests that can support our large-and-growing user base.
- Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life.
- Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal.
- Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs.
- Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems.
- Participate in your teams’ morning standup meeting
- Coding responsibilities
- Produce clean maintainable and scalable code
- Modify/Update code
- Develop prototypes
- Ensure that your code have unit tests
- Maintain well-structured Solutions in Source Control
- Ensure that major updates to a solution are branched
- Follow established application design standards, policies, and procedures
- Ensure all new development/updates/changes go through an appropriate testing process
- Ensure all code deployed to QA is working and self-tested before handed over to QA
- Perform application development/programming analysis duties
- Install, research, test, and verify proper functioning of software updates
- Follow established database standards and procedures if applicable
- Insure that the dev and staging environments are in a well-managed and maintained state
- Provide input into the design of software systems, offering advice and thoughts and providing feedback
- To provide support for a system including analysis, tracking and resolution
- To utilise approved technologies for the development of systems, or introduce new technologies based on research you have performed
REQUIREMENTS:
- RESTful API Development using .NET Core (2+ years’ experience)
- C# 6.0 (4+ years’ experience)
- Elastic Stack (1+ years’ experience)
- Azure DevOps CI/CD (1+ years’ experience)
- NodeJS Development Experience (1+ years’ experience)
- MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)
- Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, React)
- In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, Redis, NCache)
- Development Experience in Microservices
- Unit Testing
PREFFERED KNOWLEDGE:
- CMS Exposure (Kentico, Netlify, Strapi, Ghost)
- Understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum & Kanban)
- Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog)
- Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP
- Exposure to OAuth
- ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)
- Nuget Development
- Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)
Desired Skills:
- .NET CORE
- C# 6.0
- RESTful API
- Azure DevOps
- ElasticSearch
- NodeJS
- MS SQL
- ORM
- NuGet
- NoSQL
- CI/CD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.
Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).
We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Assistance
- Performance Bonus
- Flexitime
- Parking
- Meal Subsidy
- Fruit & Popcorn