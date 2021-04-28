BI Business Analyst – Sandton – up to R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Wealth Management firm specialising in investment solutions like unit trusts, offshore investing, and stock broking in Sandton currently has a fantastic opportunity for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst.

Requirements:

Business Analysis Diploma

5+ years of relevant experience

BRD

BRS

FRS

SQL

Data Modelling

Data Analytics

Data Visualization Tools (PowerBI, QlikView, Cognos)

Data Warehousing Experience

Reference Number for this position is LN52485 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

