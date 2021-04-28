Business Analyst

Are you understanding of the business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution?We are looking for your skill in the major banks to improve business processes and systems through a fixed term contract. If you would have the below requirements and would like to be at the forefront of cutting edge technology and business trends, please apply to the position;- Matric- Degree or equivolent- 5 years Business Analyst experience- IT Qualification or Certification advantageous. Please note that should you not recieve a response within 2 weeks, your application has been unsuccessful

