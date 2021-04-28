Business Development Manager: Microsoft (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Be the Evangelist for all Microsoft solutions & transformation of a fast-paced Systems Integration Specialist in Joburg seeking your expertise to be their next Business Development Manager. Your core role will be to drive Microsoft Business Development to boost growth for the business while developing & implementing organisational goals and strategies that address customer engagement and services, with a mission to gain a competitive advantage. You must have Grade 12/Matric, a suitable 3-year Degree, 5 years’ Account Management experience, in-depth knowledge of ICT Solutions, able to manage complex sales & tenders and a proven track record of developing & effectively implementing sales solutions to drive business results. Any Microsoft Certifications such as Micro Focus & BMC will prove [URL Removed] Accountabilities –

Lead as a business entrepreneur to grow their new and emerging platform.

Be an internal and external evangelist.

Create innovative solutions that address critical client and market needs.

Model the ability to take more risks, reach out to new clients, think in new ways and recognise others in visible ways for those behaviours.

Strengthen appropriate relationships with Alliance Partners.

Act as an inspiring Leader across other operating groups.

Accelerate talent rotation to build capability focused on the new to scale the Platform.

Understand and articulate the Platform’s market share and footprint relative to competitors.

Responsible for researching Industry and customer needs to identify the gaps in the service portfolio to meet customer needs or, where there are opportunities to disrupt the marketplace with new and differentiated solutions and services that can transform business.

Leads the 360-degree business relationship with Microsoft through the process of bringing new service offerings and solutions to market, engaging at the very highest level of executives building trust and by developing joint business plans defining Go-To-Market strategies, driving implementation of all aspects of the strategy and by orchestrating relationships between the partners, technical teams, sales leaders to achieve sales targets.

Lead the collaboration with Vodacom and Vodaphone.

Responsible for the achievement of the target associated with the Microsoft business within the business.

Forecast all Microsoft opportunities and work with both the sales and delivery teams in closing out the opportunities.

Evangelist for all Microsoft solutions at vendor and customer events.

Co-ordinate joint account engagements between Microsoft partners and the business to identify and close opportunities.

Drive the sales team in acquiring new customers and identifying new opportunities in the Microsoft space.

Work with the solution delivery teams in ensuring that we have the right capability and capacity to deliver on these opportunities.

Expert in the articulation of Microsoft solutions and Microsoft transformation.

Expert in understanding the competitive landscape of Microsoft solutions and can position the value and benefits of Microsoft to our customers.

Understands the Microsoft commercial models, pricing and rebate programs and can position the value and benefits of the different vendor programs to maximise our GP.

Develop and deliver account strategies and activities for new clients.

Communicate the portfolio positioning and value to target client segments and stakeholders.

Analyse and report on customer business drivers, spending patterns, and technology trends.

Ensure SME interaction with sales team and customers.

Understand the different Microsoft model and can position the value and benefits of the different models.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

Relevant 3-year Degree.

Microsoft Certifications, including Micro Focus and BMC, would be advantageous.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Account Management.

Proven track record of developing & effectively implementing sales solutions to meet business needs & drive business results.

Extensive business acumen.

Team management.

Managing complex sales and responding to complex tenders.

Detailed knowledge and presenting value adding of ICT Solutions & offerings.

Solid record of relationship building & management.

Skilled at managing and working with sales and implementation teams.

Demonstrate skills incorporating effective technical demonstrations into presentations, building customer enthusiasm, articulating the technical strategy and vision and building awareness of new possibilities.

Strong commercial skills.

Reporting skills.

Negotiation skills

Customer focused.

Solution selling.

ATTRIBUTES:

Extensive industry knowledge with an eye towards the future.

Analytical.

Strong verbal, written and communication skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Internal and external stakeholder management.

Proactive and innovative.

Attention to detail.

Work under pressure.

Organised.

Results driven.

