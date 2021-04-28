Business Unit Manager- KZN

This is the right opportunity of a talented operations manager who can plan, direct and coordinate operations in the security environment. The successful candidate will report directly to the Operations Manager and will be responsible for ensuring and improving the performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability of operations through the provision of effective systems, methods and strategies.
The suitable candidate should have the following:
- Valid PSIRA Grade A certificate
- Matric
- 5 years in a similar role
- Driver License
- COC Preferable (Handgun, Shotgun and Rifle for Business Purposes)
Skills
- Computer Literate
- Exceptional Management skills
- Exceptional customer relation skills
- Investigation skills
- Ability to prioritise according to Operational Needs
- Understanding of the NBCPSS Main Agreement/ Basic Conditions of Employment/ Labour Relations Act
- Excellent oral and written communication skills at all levels
- Report compilation
- Ability to think strategically
- Ability to deal with a variety of tasks across different disciplines at any one time
- Ability to organise and prioritise workload across different disciplines
- Creative thinker and problem solver
- Ability to meet challenging deadlines
- A sound and proven understanding of security technology
- Full proficiency in MS Office with specific competence in MS Excel and an ability to analyse and interpret data and monitor trends
- Roster management
- Ability to liaise effectively with a wide variety of staff, external organizations and public
- Multi Lingual (isiZulu and English)
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills (MS Word
- Report Writing
- Commucation
- Operational activities
- Leadership
- Delivering Results
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Safety & Security
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric