Business Unit Manager- KZN

This is the right opportunity of a talented operations manager who can plan, direct and coordinate operations in the security environment. The successful candidate will report directly to the Operations Manager and will be responsible for ensuring and improving the performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability of operations through the provision of effective systems, methods and strategies.

The suitable candidate should have the following:

Valid PSIRA Grade A certificate

Matric

5 years in a similar role

Driver License

COC Preferable (Handgun, Shotgun and Rifle for Business Purposes)

Skills

Computer Literate

Exceptional Management skills

Exceptional customer relation skills

Investigation skills

Ability to prioritise according to Operational Needs

Understanding of the NBCPSS Main Agreement/ Basic Conditions of Employment/ Labour Relations Act

Excellent oral and written communication skills at all levels

Report compilation

Ability to think strategically

Ability to deal with a variety of tasks across different disciplines at any one time

Ability to organise and prioritise workload across different disciplines

Creative thinker and problem solver

Ability to meet challenging deadlines

A sound and proven understanding of security technology

Full proficiency in MS Office with specific competence in MS Excel and an ability to analyse and interpret data and monitor trends

Roster management

Ability to liaise effectively with a wide variety of staff, external organizations and public

Multi Lingual (isiZulu and English)

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills (MS Word

Report Writing

Commucation

Operational activities

Leadership

Delivering Results

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Safety & Security

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

