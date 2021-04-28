Call Centre Service Agent at Headhunters

A leading Port Elizabeth based business, with a national footprint, is seeking to employ a Call Centre Service Agent.
Main purpose of the position:
- Deliver professional service to clients through various servicing channels (inbound calls, emails, walk-in interactions etc.), responding to their needs, concerns and complaints within agreed Service Level Agreements and legislative and compliance requirements.
Responsibilities:
INTERNAL PROCESS:
- Engage with clients and/or intermediaries in a professional manner to resolve all client queries within the Service Level Agreement and quality standards.
- Take ownership of complaints and ensure they are resolved timeously and effectively.
- Provide clients with the relevant information and documentation as required in line with policy guidelines.
- Capture and update client information on relevant system/s, based on data received from the client.
- Accurately complete all administrative and reporting requirements within agreed timeframes.
- Adhere to legislative / compliance requirements in the service process.
- Identify and report process and system failures and enhancements to improve client experience.
CLIENT:
- Investigate client queries within the agreed service level and ensure that client receives timeous feedback.
- Escalate client queries to the relevant department or stakeholder.
- Provide accurate information and advice to clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that the client receives the appropriate after sales services.
- Provide regular reports on delivery of services against agreed service level agreements and in terms of overall customer targets.
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
PEOPLE:
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
FINANCE:
- Contribute to the financial planning process within area.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Proficient in English and another official South African language (e.g. Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa etc.) (Preferred)
- MS Office Suite (Word, Excel)
- Grade 12 (Essential)
- Business related qualification (Preferred)
- 2 – 3 Years experience in a call centre or client service environment with proven knowledge of customer service principles and practices
- Exposure to the insurance industry (Preferred)
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Verbal and written communication
- Service orientation
- Problem solving
- Detail-oriented
- Prioritisation
- Teamwork and collaboration
- Adaptability
- Display initiative
