Call Centre Service Agent at Headhunters

A leading Port Elizabeth based business, with a national footprint, is seeking to employ a Call Centre Service Agent.

Main purpose of the position:

Deliver professional service to clients through various servicing channels (inbound calls, emails, walk-in interactions etc.), responding to their needs, concerns and complaints within agreed Service Level Agreements and legislative and compliance requirements.

Responsibilities:

INTERNAL PROCESS:

Engage with clients and/or intermediaries in a professional manner to resolve all client queries within the Service Level Agreement and quality standards.

Take ownership of complaints and ensure they are resolved timeously and effectively.

Provide clients with the relevant information and documentation as required in line with policy guidelines.

Capture and update client information on relevant system/s, based on data received from the client.

Accurately complete all administrative and reporting requirements within agreed timeframes.

Adhere to legislative / compliance requirements in the service process.

Identify and report process and system failures and enhancements to improve client experience.

CLIENT:

Investigate client queries within the agreed service level and ensure that client receives timeous feedback.

Escalate client queries to the relevant department or stakeholder.

Provide accurate information and advice to clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that the client receives the appropriate after sales services.

Provide regular reports on delivery of services against agreed service level agreements and in terms of overall customer targets.

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

PEOPLE:

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

FINANCE:

Contribute to the financial planning process within area.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proficient in English and another official South African language (e.g. Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa etc.) (Preferred)

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel)

Grade 12 (Essential)

Business related qualification (Preferred)

2 – 3 Years experience in a call centre or client service environment with proven knowledge of customer service principles and practices

Exposure to the insurance industry (Preferred)

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

Verbal and written communication

Service orientation

Problem solving

Detail-oriented

Prioritisation

Teamwork and collaboration

Adaptability

Display initiative

