Call Centre Service Agent at Headhunters

Apr 28, 2021

A leading Port Elizabeth based business, with a national footprint, is seeking to employ a Call Centre Service Agent.

 

Main purpose of the position:

  • Deliver professional service to clients through various servicing channels (inbound calls, emails, walk-in interactions etc.), responding to their needs, concerns and complaints within agreed Service Level Agreements and legislative and compliance requirements.

 

Responsibilities:

INTERNAL PROCESS:

  • Engage with clients and/or intermediaries in a professional manner to resolve all client queries within the Service Level Agreement and quality standards.
  • Take ownership of complaints and ensure they are resolved timeously and effectively.
  • Provide clients with the relevant information and documentation as required in line with policy guidelines.
  • Capture and update client information on relevant system/s, based on data received from the client.
  • Accurately complete all administrative and reporting requirements within agreed timeframes.
  • Adhere to legislative / compliance requirements in the service process.
  • Identify and report process and system failures and enhancements to improve client experience.

 

CLIENT:

  • Investigate client queries within the agreed service level and ensure that client receives timeous feedback.
  • Escalate client queries to the relevant department or stakeholder.
  • Provide accurate information and advice to clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that the client receives the appropriate after sales services.
  • Provide regular reports on delivery of services against agreed service level agreements and in terms of overall customer targets.
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

 

PEOPLE:

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

 

FINANCE:

  • Contribute to the financial planning process within area.
  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

 

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Proficient in English and another official South African language (e.g. Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa etc.) (Preferred)
  • MS Office Suite (Word, Excel)
  • Grade 12 (Essential)
  • Business related qualification (Preferred)
  • 2 – 3 Years experience in a call centre or client service environment with proven knowledge of customer service principles and practices
  • Exposure to the insurance industry (Preferred)

 

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

  • Verbal and written communication
  • Service orientation
  • Problem solving
  • Detail-oriented
  • Prioritisation
  • Teamwork and collaboration
  • Adaptability
  • Display initiative

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position