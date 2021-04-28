Client Accounts and KYC Analyst

Apr 28, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assess and analyse quality of applications which are processed by the applications team.
  • Process client data changes on existing accounts upon instruction.
  • Flexibility to assist with new applications processing when necessary.
  • Ability to identify and communicate any red flags.
  • Review all alerts for PEP and Sanction triggers of possible matches.
  • Conduct independent research to gather and record data from internal systems, commercial databases, and the Internet.
  • Handle due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures
  • Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements
  • Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of accounts which are deemed high risk/PEP.
  • Ensure timely and efficient reporting of customers considered high risk/PEP.
  • Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviours, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends
  • Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes.
  • Remediate existing clients according to the RBA approach, along with FATCA data.
  • Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analysed
  • Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)
  • Engage with project managers on new tech developments and changes.
  • Engage with internal and external stakeholders on new applications which are pending, and manage stakeholder expectations.

Knowledge:

  • Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)
  • Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions
  • Familiarity with AML issues concerning onboarding new customers
  • Familiar with FICA processes, ABC policies, AML policies, PEP policies, RMCP models and FATCA policies.
  • Superb analytical skills
  • Ability to organize and analyse complex data sets
  • Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks
  • Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset
  • Ability to identify red flags which could possibly be detrimental to the business.
  • Strong research skills and experience working with online research tools
  • Strong innovation mindset
  • Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • FICA
  • PEP
  • AML
  • pivot tables
  • ABC
  • KYC
  • Analytical
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Financial services company dealing in Trade Fx, Fx Options, stocks, Bonds and listed Options

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • TBC

Learn more/Apply for this position