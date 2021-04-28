Client Accounts and KYC Analyst

Key Responsibilities:

Assess and analyse quality of applications which are processed by the applications team.

Process client data changes on existing accounts upon instruction.

Flexibility to assist with new applications processing when necessary.

Ability to identify and communicate any red flags.

Review all alerts for PEP and Sanction triggers of possible matches.

Conduct independent research to gather and record data from internal systems, commercial databases, and the Internet.

Handle due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures

Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements

Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of accounts which are deemed high risk/PEP.

Ensure timely and efficient reporting of customers considered high risk/PEP.

Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviours, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends

Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes.

Remediate existing clients according to the RBA approach, along with FATCA data.

Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analysed

Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)

Engage with project managers on new tech developments and changes.

Engage with internal and external stakeholders on new applications which are pending, and manage stakeholder expectations.

Knowledge:

Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)

Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions

Familiarity with AML issues concerning onboarding new customers

Familiar with FICA processes, ABC policies, AML policies, PEP policies, RMCP models and FATCA policies.

Superb analytical skills

Ability to organize and analyse complex data sets

Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks

Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset

Ability to identify red flags which could possibly be detrimental to the business.

Strong research skills and experience working with online research tools

Strong innovation mindset

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

FICA

PEP

AML

pivot tables

ABC

KYC

Analytical

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Financial services company dealing in Trade Fx, Fx Options, stocks, Bonds and listed Options

Employer & Job Benefits:

TBC

Learn more/Apply for this position