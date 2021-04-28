Client Accounts and KYC Analyst

Key Responsibilities:
- Assess and analyse quality of applications which are processed by the applications team.
- Process client data changes on existing accounts upon instruction.
- Flexibility to assist with new applications processing when necessary.
- Ability to identify and communicate any red flags.
- Review all alerts for PEP and Sanction triggers of possible matches.
- Conduct independent research to gather and record data from internal systems, commercial databases, and the Internet.
- Handle due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures
- Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements
- Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of accounts which are deemed high risk/PEP.
- Ensure timely and efficient reporting of customers considered high risk/PEP.
- Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviours, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends
- Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes.
- Remediate existing clients according to the RBA approach, along with FATCA data.
- Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analysed
- Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)
- Engage with project managers on new tech developments and changes.
- Engage with internal and external stakeholders on new applications which are pending, and manage stakeholder expectations.
Knowledge:
- Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)
- Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions
- Familiarity with AML issues concerning onboarding new customers
- Familiar with FICA processes, ABC policies, AML policies, PEP policies, RMCP models and FATCA policies.
- Superb analytical skills
- Ability to organize and analyse complex data sets
- Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks
- Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset
- Ability to identify red flags which could possibly be detrimental to the business.
- Strong research skills and experience working with online research tools
- Strong innovation mindset
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- FICA
- PEP
- AML
- pivot tables
- ABC
- KYC
- Analytical
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Financial services company dealing in Trade Fx, Fx Options, stocks, Bonds and listed Options
Employer & Job Benefits:
- TBC