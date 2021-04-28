Commercial Accountant

Apr 28, 2021

A manufacturing company in Durban is looking for a highly analytical, confident and energetic Commercial Accountant to join their team.

Incumbent’s will be responsible for the following:

  • Assisting Regional Executive with cost and sales analysis and reports
  • Preparing forecasting estimates
  • Preparation and analysis of various monthly Sales Reports and Sales Estimates
  • Preparation of Costings and Maintaining all costing data on the system
  • Preparation and Analysis of quarterly pricing data bases
  • Maintaining accurate gross margin records and reconciling to monthly income statements issued by the finance department
  • Month end schedules and reports on various costs, margins etc
  • Preparation of and continuous improvements on key management statistics in the business (R/kg, throughput, number of wage heads)
  • Assist Regional Executive with preparation of annual budgets, ad hoc tender documents and ad hoc new product launches
  • Helping the Regional Executive and Financial Exec with ad hoc assignments

Key competencies:

  • B Com/B Compt with Honours with accounting subjects
  • Minimum 2 years work experience in an accounting environment
  • Manufacturing cost accounting will be advantageous
  • SAP experience will be beneficial
  • Advanced Excel and Microsoft office
  • Auditing experience will be beneficial

