A manufacturing company in Durban is looking for a highly analytical, confident and energetic Commercial Accountant to join their team.
Incumbent’s will be responsible for the following:
- Assisting Regional Executive with cost and sales analysis and reports
- Preparing forecasting estimates
- Preparation and analysis of various monthly Sales Reports and Sales Estimates
- Preparation of Costings and Maintaining all costing data on the system
- Preparation and Analysis of quarterly pricing data bases
- Maintaining accurate gross margin records and reconciling to monthly income statements issued by the finance department
- Month end schedules and reports on various costs, margins etc
- Preparation of and continuous improvements on key management statistics in the business (R/kg, throughput, number of wage heads)
- Assist Regional Executive with preparation of annual budgets, ad hoc tender documents and ad hoc new product launches
- Helping the Regional Executive and Financial Exec with ad hoc assignments
Key competencies:
- B Com/B Compt with Honours with accounting subjects
- Minimum 2 years work experience in an accounting environment
- Manufacturing cost accounting will be advantageous
- SAP experience will be beneficial
- Advanced Excel and Microsoft office
- Auditing experience will be beneficial
Please email CV’s through to [Email Address Removed]. Should you not hear from the agency within 30 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Cost Accounting
- sales analysis
- Forecasting