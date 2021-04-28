Commercial Accountant

A manufacturing company in Durban is looking for a highly analytical, confident and energetic Commercial Accountant to join their team.

Incumbent’s will be responsible for the following:

Assisting Regional Executive with cost and sales analysis and reports

Preparing forecasting estimates

Preparation and analysis of various monthly Sales Reports and Sales Estimates

Preparation of Costings and Maintaining all costing data on the system

Preparation and Analysis of quarterly pricing data bases

Maintaining accurate gross margin records and reconciling to monthly income statements issued by the finance department

Month end schedules and reports on various costs, margins etc

Preparation of and continuous improvements on key management statistics in the business (R/kg, throughput, number of wage heads)

Assist Regional Executive with preparation of annual budgets, ad hoc tender documents and ad hoc new product launches

Helping the Regional Executive and Financial Exec with ad hoc assignments

Key competencies:

B Com/B Compt with Honours with accounting subjects

Minimum 2 years work experience in an accounting environment

Manufacturing cost accounting will be advantageous

SAP experience will be beneficial

Advanced Excel and Microsoft office

Auditing experience will be beneficial

Please email CV’s through to [Email Address Removed] . Should you not hear from the agency within 30 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Cost Accounting

sales analysis

Forecasting

