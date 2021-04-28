Controller (Finance)

Our client who is a global healthcare company is looking for a Controller in the Finance Department.
Duties & Responsibilities
DAILY/WEEKLY:
Managing the costs of production (actual and forecast) in line with Group guidelines
Analysis of actual and forecasted expenses on-going
Attendance of daily production meetings
Daily tracking of production and operational performances
Daily tracking and reporting of sales performance
Approval of bank payments (foreign and local)
MONTHLY:
Preparation of bridges and support for teleconference
Preparation of financial results
Analysis of variances
Presentation of financial results to the Exco members for the cost centres allocated, first point of contact
Assist with cash flow projections
Net working capital reporting
BUDGETS AND FORECASTS:
Major contribution to annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting processes
Including (but not limited to) preparation of sales and production volumes, TM1 uploads and cost centre budgeting
Assist in Preparation of Business Review Mask
Budget outlook and restatement
Preparation of the Bill of Material (BOM) – backup to the operational controller
SPECIAL TASKS:
EBIT analysis – production and recovery related projections
Product price maintenance (Syspro and SAP)
Tender costing calculations
Budget COP calculation
Capacity calculations – EBIT analysis
Ad hoc scenarios for Plant Manager, Senior Management, and other departments
From time to time carry out other jobs within the department / factory, which are consistent with the grade, qualification, and training of the incumbent
Desired Experience & Qualification
Financial degree with degree with a major in Management Accounting
5 years applicable experience in a controlling role or a CA (SA) with at least 3 years financial accounting experience
Understand process of aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing
Strong understanding of IFRS
Understanding of local regulatory requirements (Tax)
Ability to prepare financial results
Analysis of variances
Ability to present financial results to others, including group context
Understand annual budgeting process
Understand the requirements for preparing a Bill of Material (BOM)
EBIT analysis and related projections
Budget COP calculation
Capacity calculations – EBIT analysis
Understand requirements for Business Review Mask
Advanced MS Excel
Syspro proficiency
Understand GMP and GDP Principles
If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful
