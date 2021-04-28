Controller (Finance)

Our client who is a global healthcare company is looking for a Controller in the Finance Department.

Duties & Responsibilities

DAILY/WEEKLY:

Managing the costs of production (actual and forecast) in line with Group guidelines

Analysis of actual and forecasted expenses on-going

Attendance of daily production meetings

Daily tracking of production and operational performances

Daily tracking and reporting of sales performance

Approval of bank payments (foreign and local)

MONTHLY:

Preparation of bridges and support for teleconference

Preparation of financial results

Analysis of variances

Presentation of financial results to the Exco members for the cost centres allocated, first point of contact

Assist with cash flow projections

Net working capital reporting

BUDGETS AND FORECASTS:

Major contribution to annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting processes

Including (but not limited to) preparation of sales and production volumes, TM1 uploads and cost centre budgeting

Assist in Preparation of Business Review Mask

Budget outlook and restatement

Preparation of the Bill of Material (BOM) – backup to the operational controller

SPECIAL TASKS:

EBIT analysis – production and recovery related projections

Product price maintenance (Syspro and SAP)

Tender costing calculations

Budget COP calculation

Capacity calculations – EBIT analysis

Ad hoc scenarios for Plant Manager, Senior Management, and other departments

From time to time carry out other jobs within the department / factory, which are consistent with the grade, qualification, and training of the incumbent

Desired Experience & Qualification

Financial degree with degree with a major in Management Accounting

5 years applicable experience in a controlling role or a CA (SA) with at least 3 years financial accounting experience

Understand process of aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing

Strong understanding of IFRS

Understanding of local regulatory requirements (Tax)

Ability to prepare financial results

Analysis of variances

Ability to present financial results to others, including group context

Understand annual budgeting process

Understand the requirements for preparing a Bill of Material (BOM)

EBIT analysis and related projections

Budget COP calculation

Capacity calculations – EBIT analysis

Understand requirements for Business Review Mask

Advanced MS Excel

Syspro proficiency

Understand GMP and GDP Principles

If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Financial Accounting experience

EBIT Analysis

tender costing

