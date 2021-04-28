Data and Financial Accountant at Massmart

Ensure that correctness of data submitted for Regulatory purposes. Assisting with accounting, transactions and reporting of Massmart Financial Services.
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Finance Assistant
- Assisting the Finance and Operations Manager with maintaining daily and monthly management accounts, overall backup of management when they are not available.
- To support the claims team function by facilitating the holistic process management and enhancing of overall claims process using the facilities available.
- Assisting management in ensuring that correct and complete policy, customer and claim data submitted the insurer is as required by legislation and any other agreements.
- Prepare all data extraction requirements for each department and actively engage with each department head to interrogate and reconcile data to payment reports,
- Provide a dynamic dashboard summary of these extractions including analysis and commentary.
- Assisting divisions with operational issues, documentation, process flow and paperwork needed etc
- Dealing with customers and customer complaints & interaction with compliance team
- Ad hoc requests
Self-Management
- Time Management by prioritizing, setting time frames, scheduling work to be completed
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities.
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Inform relevant parties in the event of tasks or deadlines not met and provides appropriate means of resolution
- Continuously drives to develop skills and knowledge
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude -(passionate)
- Respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership for own career development
- Manage colleagues and client’s expectation and communicate appropriately.
Information and strategic data management
- Management of the online platform which contains the information databases and providing all the necessary to the Insurer and the regulator
- Maintenance and querying of the central database which will assist in analytics and decision making on products, premium size and loss ratios, historical data and trends.
- Sharing of this info with divisions and VAS teams in an effective format to enable strategic decision making
- Providing info on selling of damaged goods and reporting thereof in order to make sure that proceeds are going back to the Insurer.
- Prepare agreed management reporting for the various departments on a daily, weekly, monthly or as agreed upon basis. e.g. stats, benchmarking
- Ensure completeness and compliance of data in the relevant systems
- Providing progress reports on data and progress on quality and content
- Assisting with development of procedures to audit/review the work that has been submitted and ensure data quality.
- Ad hoc request
- Regulatory Compliance and interaction with Insurer and FSCA
- Assist with data for compliance complaints registers via the central database kept in MFS.
- Ensure compliance with the requirement of the FSCA.
- Ad Hoc request
Third Party Management (Including new Application Implementation)
- Manage relationship with third parties and third party intermediaries, service providers and any other third party
General Engagement with various internal stakeholders to ensure delivery and execution of all responsibilities above:
- Assist in data projects to comply with Insurer’s data requirements.
- Ad Hoc requests
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant tertiary qualification or 3 years retail experience
- Appropriate finance qualification/degree (financial management and/or data analytics)
- Experience in an administrative/reconciliation role
- 3 years’ experience in an analytical role
- Advanced Excel Skills
- Advantage if they have knowledge of SQL
Desired Skills:
- Accounting responsibility
- Accounting management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree