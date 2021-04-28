Data and Financial Accountant at Massmart

Ensure that correctness of data submitted for Regulatory purposes. Assisting with accounting, transactions and reporting of Massmart Financial Services.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Finance Assistant

Assisting the Finance and Operations Manager with maintaining daily and monthly management accounts, overall backup of management when they are not available.

To support the claims team function by facilitating the holistic process management and enhancing of overall claims process using the facilities available.

Assisting management in ensuring that correct and complete policy, customer and claim data submitted the insurer is as required by legislation and any other agreements.

Prepare all data extraction requirements for each department and actively engage with each department head to interrogate and reconcile data to payment reports,

Provide a dynamic dashboard summary of these extractions including analysis and commentary.

Assisting divisions with operational issues, documentation, process flow and paperwork needed etc

Dealing with customers and customer complaints & interaction with compliance team

Ad hoc requests

Self-Management

Time Management by prioritizing, setting time frames, scheduling work to be completed

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Inform relevant parties in the event of tasks or deadlines not met and provides appropriate means of resolution

Continuously drives to develop skills and knowledge

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude -(passionate)

Respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for own career development

Manage colleagues and client’s expectation and communicate appropriately.

Information and strategic data management

Management of the online platform which contains the information databases and providing all the necessary to the Insurer and the regulator

Maintenance and querying of the central database which will assist in analytics and decision making on products, premium size and loss ratios, historical data and trends.

Sharing of this info with divisions and VAS teams in an effective format to enable strategic decision making

Providing info on selling of damaged goods and reporting thereof in order to make sure that proceeds are going back to the Insurer.

Prepare agreed management reporting for the various departments on a daily, weekly, monthly or as agreed upon basis. e.g. stats, benchmarking

Ensure completeness and compliance of data in the relevant systems

Providing progress reports on data and progress on quality and content

Assisting with development of procedures to audit/review the work that has been submitted and ensure data quality.

Ad hoc request

Regulatory Compliance and interaction with Insurer and FSCA

Assist with data for compliance complaints registers via the central database kept in MFS.

Ensure compliance with the requirement of the FSCA.

Ad Hoc request

Third Party Management (Including new Application Implementation)

Manage relationship with third parties and third party intermediaries, service providers and any other third party

General Engagement with various internal stakeholders to ensure delivery and execution of all responsibilities above:

Assist in data projects to comply with Insurer’s data requirements.

Ad Hoc requests

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant tertiary qualification or 3 years retail experience

Appropriate finance qualification/degree (financial management and/or data analytics)

Experience in an administrative/reconciliation role

3 years’ experience in an analytical role

Advanced Excel Skills

Advantage if they have knowledge of SQL

Desired Skills:

Accounting responsibility

Accounting management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

