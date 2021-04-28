DATA CAPTURE (MONITORING AND EVALUATION DEPARTMENT)

Data Capturing and Management:
– Request and receive information pertaining to project progress of the various business units
– Conduct ad hoc site visits to check progress on projects, as and when required
– Receive information pertaining to the progress and performance of the monitoring and evaluation system
– Prepare source documents by compiling and sorting information according to specific instructions provided
– Verify accuracy of data from designated sources, identify and correct any visible data errors by confirming its integrity with line manager
– Capture information into predesignated databases or systems and double check information to make sure it has been accurately captured
– Update and delete data as per instruction, ensuring careful and meticulous data capturing
– Combine and rearrange data from source documents and transcribe given information into electronic formats
– Check all completed work for accuracy and change any field that requires editing
– Delete incorrectly posted or obsolete data and re-enter correct information
– Archive all performance M&E information to safeguard and maintain confidentiality of data at all times
– Undertake accurate data analysis and reporting i.e. annual reporting, quarterly reports, sub-committee reports, etc
– Ensure that M&E data is delivered on time and with high quality to internal and external stakeholders.
Reporting:
– Collate information and prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports on M&E outcomes, and performance of the monitoring & evaluation system
– Assist the line manager administratively to ensure the Annual Report is completed on time and approved by board
– Collate information to disseminate to the relevant structures.
Performance Information Audits:
– Facilitate the audit of performance information on a quarterly or annual basis- Coordinate all portfolio of evidence submitted to auditors- Respond to performance related audit queries raised in audit report- Provide input into responses to internal audit or Auditor General management findings pertaining to performance reporting
– Coordinate the consolidation of required performance information for auditing
– Follow up on action plans for performance targets that were previously not achieved
– Ensure that M&E data quality is regularly assessed for constraints and limitations, and make recommendations to line manager.
Office Administration:
– Conduct all administrative preparation for M&E trainings
– Process requisitions for payments, accommodation, travel, etc.
– Distribute letters and documents to relevant stakeholders
– Maintain an up to date and accurate filing system
– Monitor and control office stationery
– Assist in typing documents, minutes and letters for the department
Desired Skills:
- good typing skills
- Minute Taking
- Conduct all administrative preparation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree