DATA CAPTURE (MONITORING AND EVALUATION DEPARTMENT)

Data Capturing and Management:

– Request and receive information pertaining to project progress of the various business units

– Conduct ad hoc site visits to check progress on projects, as and when required

– Receive information pertaining to the progress and performance of the monitoring and evaluation system

– Prepare source documents by compiling and sorting information according to specific instructions provided

– Verify accuracy of data from designated sources, identify and correct any visible data errors by confirming its integrity with line manager

– Capture information into predesignated databases or systems and double check information to make sure it has been accurately captured

– Update and delete data as per instruction, ensuring careful and meticulous data capturing

– Combine and rearrange data from source documents and transcribe given information into electronic formats

– Check all completed work for accuracy and change any field that requires editing

– Delete incorrectly posted or obsolete data and re-enter correct information

– Archive all performance M&E information to safeguard and maintain confidentiality of data at all times

– Undertake accurate data analysis and reporting i.e. annual reporting, quarterly reports, sub-committee reports, etc

– Ensure that M&E data is delivered on time and with high quality to internal and external stakeholders.

Reporting:

– Collate information and prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports on M&E outcomes, and performance of the monitoring & evaluation system

– Assist the line manager administratively to ensure the Annual Report is completed on time and approved by board

– Collate information to disseminate to the relevant structures.

Performance Information Audits:

– Facilitate the audit of performance information on a quarterly or annual basis- Coordinate all portfolio of evidence submitted to auditors- Respond to performance related audit queries raised in audit report- Provide input into responses to internal audit or Auditor General management findings pertaining to performance reporting

– Coordinate the consolidation of required performance information for auditing

– Follow up on action plans for performance targets that were previously not achieved

– Ensure that M&E data quality is regularly assessed for constraints and limitations, and make recommendations to line manager.

Office Administration:

– Conduct all administrative preparation for M&E trainings

– Process requisitions for payments, accommodation, travel, etc.

– Distribute letters and documents to relevant stakeholders

– Maintain an up to date and accurate filing system

– Monitor and control office stationery

– Assist in typing documents, minutes and letters for the department

Desired Skills:

good typing skills

Minute Taking

Conduct all administrative preparation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

