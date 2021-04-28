DevOps Engineer

The Role: We are looking for a DevOps Engineer, who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products. As the company that works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic [URL Removed] and Experience: BSc. in Engineering or Computer Science4 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager2 or more years deploying docker containers1 or more years deploying KubernetesHighly productiveZone and Region failover experience2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messagingDisaster recoveryPlus to experience with Debezium, Grafana, Prometheus, Greylog, Gerrit, and HashiCorp Vault.Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the CloudKey Accountabilities: Work closely with the Architect and Software EngineersMicroservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud PlatformMaintain CI/CD PipelineCreate and Maintain deployment scriptsMaintain failover and disaster recoveryMaintain high security of all data and subsystemsMaintain databasesMaintain GrafanaMaintain Prometheus

