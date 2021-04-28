Director OR Tambo School of Law at University of Fort Hare

REQUIREMENTS AND COMPETENCY:

PhD/LLD qualification in Law or Human Rights Law.

5 to 10 years of experience.

Research and publications in accredited Journals, postgraduate supervision and teaching, Law, Human Rights Law or related courses.

Closing Date: 03 May 2021.

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

