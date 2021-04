Driver Code 10 Muizenberg

We are looking for an honest, diligent and loyal driver with a valid code 10 drivers license. The driver is will transporting consumer goods.

Desired Skills:

Code 10 Drivers license

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are fast pace business that deals with a number if loyal customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position