Electrician – Cape Town at Sentech SOC LTD

Cape town Opertions Centre invites applications from qualifying and interested candidates who will be responsible to ensure safe, reliable and stable electrical and mechanical equipment and systems maintenance in the role of an Electrician. This position is a Three year contract.

Qualification and experience

Matric certificate, N6 or equivalent qualification.

Passed Electrical Trade Test and in possession of a valid three phase Wireman’s license.

2 years relevant electrical, HVAC and STG experience

Willingness to undergo a practical proficiency test during evaluation

Qualified three phase Electrician (completed trade test)

The prospective applicant should have the following:

A valid code EB driver’s license and ability to drive responsibly.

Good communication skills.

Good physical health and not suffer the fear of heights.

Ability to climb masts (up to 300m).

Willingness to travel long distances and long hours when required.

Willingness to work over holidays and weekends when required.

Ability to function well in a team situation.

Willingness to work away from home in remote areas on regular basis.

Must be motivated and should be able to take initiative and responsibility for his/her own career development within Sentech.

Willing to undergo annual medical assessments to evaluate fitness for mast climbing.

Reside within 20km radius from the OC.

Be contactable.

The job responsibilities include the following:

Maintenance of masts infrastructure & satellite dishes.

Installations of E&M and HVAC equipment.

Maintenance E&M and HVAC equipment.

Controlled casual labour.

Correctly reporting the exact status of the infrastructure.

Do standby on rotational basis.

Responsible to control assigned site store and stock levels.

Function as part of a technical team.

Maintained E&M and HVAC equipment at first line level.

Technical competencies required:

Reticulation maintenance and installation.

HVAC maintenance and installation

Standby generators

Compliance with SHE requirements.

Gas and arc welding.

Basic mechanical skills.

Hand skills.

Power tool skills.

Knowledge and understanding of the procurement process followed within Sentech.

Core Competencies required:

Core Competencies required: Communication (Verbal Skill and Reasoning).

Problem Solving.

Teamwork.

Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or 06 May 2021.

Appointment will be done in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Medical examination will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint

Desired Skills:

?Basic mechanical skills.

?Knowledge and understanding of the procurement process followed within Sentech.

Electrical installation work

trade test

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

