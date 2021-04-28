Environmental Consultant – East London

The Role: An Environmental Consultancy requires an Environmental Consultant, responsible for conducting a range of environmental studies in the broad fields of Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

1 – 4years Project management experience within Environmental Studies.

Essential Qualifications:

BSc Environmental Science

Be registered as a Candidate Natural Scientist with SACNASP, or a Candidate Environmental Assessment Practitioner with EAPASA (Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc Environmental Science Honours

BSc Environmental Science Masters

BSc Environmental Science PhD

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Source small to medium projects by preparing proposals, under supervision.

Actively work towards achieving a set fee target.

Take responsibility for Basic Assessments, and small projects under the guidance and supervision of a more senior staff member.

Project manage a small interdisciplinary team of consultants.

Contribute to the financial management aspects of your projects, to ensure regular invoicing, and to avoid budget overruns.

Manage projects under the guidance and supervision of a Senior or Principal Consultant – quality control, risk management and financial aspects.

Achieve your billable target.

Prepare sub-consultant contracts for your project.

Be prepared to multi-task (work on a number of projects at any one time).

Make a concerted effort to learn new skills, and develop your own specialist skills so that you can undertake specialist studies.

Proactively market CES by identifying new business opportunities.

NB – Travel to sites locally and into Africa.

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Team skills

Planning and organizing

Ability to learn

Analytical ability

Innovative and dynamic

Learn more/Apply for this position