Export Sales consultant – Chemicals- Africa

Apr 28, 2021

Job purspose: Export Sales consultant – Africa will be responsible for Sales and executing sales strategies to grow chemical sales and identifying potential distributors in Africa.

QUALIFICATIONand experience

  • Matric plus relevant Sales / Marketing qualification
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Sales / Business Development of Chemicals in Africa
  • French or Portuguese Speaking will be highly advantageous
  • Computer literate on MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint and CRM
  • Must have excellent relationship building and management skills and networking ability
  • Some travel might be required

Responsibilities:

  • Develop strategic actions plans in order to grow chemical sales
  • Identify and successfully pursue the best distribution partners in each channel and develop measurable action plans for the sales team
  • Increase profitability through volume, Gross Profit and Trading profit growth
  • Provide input into the product, brand, price, promotion, sales, commercial
  • Drive and achieve volume growth through a product expansion and market share growth strategy
  • Achieve new market growth through identifying new potential partnerships and opportunities
  • Maintain existing industrial chemicals customer portfolio
  • Ensure customers are satisfied with the level of service, quality and range of products
  • Attend nominated trade shows actively promoting all brands
  • Provide technical assistance and training where required
  • Monitor sales performance against target on both a customer and sales representative level
  • Contribute towards the development of the sales team through implementing action learning interventions
  • Participate in operational meetings
  • Ensure that all administrative reporting is done accurately & timeously

Desired Skills:

  • CHEMICALS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical
  • pension

