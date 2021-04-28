Export Sales consultant – Chemicals- Africa

Job purspose: Export Sales consultant – Africa will be responsible for Sales and executing sales strategies to grow chemical sales and identifying potential distributors in Africa.

QUALIFICATIONand experience

Matric plus relevant Sales / Marketing qualification

3 – 5 years’ experience in a Sales / Business Development of Chemicals in Africa

French or Portuguese Speaking will be highly advantageous

Computer literate on MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint and CRM

Must have excellent relationship building and management skills and networking ability

Some travel might be required

Responsibilities:

Develop strategic actions plans in order to grow chemical sales

Identify and successfully pursue the best distribution partners in each channel and develop measurable action plans for the sales team

Increase profitability through volume, Gross Profit and Trading profit growth

Provide input into the product, brand, price, promotion, sales, commercial

Drive and achieve volume growth through a product expansion and market share growth strategy

Achieve new market growth through identifying new potential partnerships and opportunities

Maintain existing industrial chemicals customer portfolio

Ensure customers are satisfied with the level of service, quality and range of products

Attend nominated trade shows actively promoting all brands

Provide technical assistance and training where required

Monitor sales performance against target on both a customer and sales representative level

Contribute towards the development of the sales team through implementing action learning interventions

Participate in operational meetings

Ensure that all administrative reporting is done accurately & timeously

Desired Skills:

CHEMICALS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical

pension

