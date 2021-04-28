Export Sales consultant – Chemicals- Africa

Job purspose: Export Sales consultant – Africa will be responsible for Sales and executing sales strategies to grow chemical sales and identifying potential distributors in Africa.
QUALIFICATIONand experience
- Matric plus relevant Sales / Marketing qualification
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Sales / Business Development of Chemicals in Africa
- French or Portuguese Speaking will be highly advantageous
- Computer literate on MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint and CRM
- Must have excellent relationship building and management skills and networking ability
- Some travel might be required
Responsibilities:
- Develop strategic actions plans in order to grow chemical sales
- Identify and successfully pursue the best distribution partners in each channel and develop measurable action plans for the sales team
- Increase profitability through volume, Gross Profit and Trading profit growth
- Provide input into the product, brand, price, promotion, sales, commercial
- Drive and achieve volume growth through a product expansion and market share growth strategy
- Achieve new market growth through identifying new potential partnerships and opportunities
- Maintain existing industrial chemicals customer portfolio
- Ensure customers are satisfied with the level of service, quality and range of products
- Attend nominated trade shows actively promoting all brands
- Provide technical assistance and training where required
- Monitor sales performance against target on both a customer and sales representative level
- Contribute towards the development of the sales team through implementing action learning interventions
- Participate in operational meetings
- Ensure that all administrative reporting is done accurately & timeously
Desired Skills:
- CHEMICALS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical
- pension