Our client, a reputable name in the manufacturing industry seeks a dynamic Finance Manager CA(SA) to join their team in Durban. This position requires someone with a passion for finance, who will report to the Financial Executive.

Responsibilities :

Maintaining effective financial controls and reporting structures

Ensuring that the region’s affairs are cost effectively structured and managed to minimize risk

Exercising tight control of the regions working capital and establishing and monitoring targets for debtors, stocks and bank overdrafts.

Providing all departments with the necessary financial and administrative information enabling them to operate cost effectively

Dealing with all regional insurance issues

Ensuring that all slow-moving stock is effectively managed and dealt with

Coordinating and interpreting of monthly financial accounts

Effectively forecasting financial trends and developments

Ensuring establishment and maintenance of effective interdepartmental and interbranch relationships

Variance analysis and trends analysis on major expenses.

Preparation of monthly financial packs for board meetings

Preparation on monthly, quarterly and annual year end audit file

Ensure income tax, VAT and other statutory requirements are followed

Review weekly and authorize the petty cash and payments

Review creditors recons

Cash flow admin

What skills you will need in this position:

? Chartered Accountant

? Minimum 5 years’ Experience in a manufacturing environment

? SAP experience advantageous

? Computer literate, specifically Excel

? Has strong attention to detail & numerical ability.

? Is able to work flexible working hours (overtime when/if needed)

? Is able to work under pressure in order to meet strict deadlines

? Has a strong entrepreneurial ability

? Has a strong ability to interpret figures and data

? Is assertive and forthright

Desired Skills:

finance manager

Financial Management

CA

SAP

Finance management

Budget Process

Financial reporting

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

