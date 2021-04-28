Finance Manager CA SA

Apr 28, 2021

Our client, a reputable name in the manufacturing industry seeks a dynamic Finance Manager CA(SA) to join their team in Durban. This position requires someone with a passion for finance, who will report to the Financial Executive.

Responsibilities :

  • Maintaining effective financial controls and reporting structures
  • Ensuring that the region’s affairs are cost effectively structured and managed to minimize risk
  • Exercising tight control of the regions working capital and establishing and monitoring targets for debtors, stocks and bank overdrafts.
  • Providing all departments with the necessary financial and administrative information enabling them to operate cost effectively
  • Dealing with all regional insurance issues
  • Ensuring that all slow-moving stock is effectively managed and dealt with
  • Coordinating and interpreting of monthly financial accounts
  • Effectively forecasting financial trends and developments
  • Ensuring establishment and maintenance of effective interdepartmental and interbranch relationships
  • Variance analysis and trends analysis on major expenses.
  • Preparation of monthly financial packs for board meetings
  • Preparation on monthly, quarterly and annual year end audit file
  • Ensure income tax, VAT and other statutory requirements are followed
  • Review weekly and authorize the petty cash and payments
  • Review creditors recons
  • Cash flow admin

What skills you will need in this position:
? Chartered Accountant
? Minimum 5 years’ Experience in a manufacturing environment
? SAP experience advantageous
? Computer literate, specifically Excel
? Has strong attention to detail & numerical ability.
? Is able to work flexible working hours (overtime when/if needed)
? Is able to work under pressure in order to meet strict deadlines
? Has a strong entrepreneurial ability
? Has a strong ability to interpret figures and data
? Is assertive and forthright

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

