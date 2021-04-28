Our client, a reputable name in the manufacturing industry seeks a dynamic Finance Manager CA(SA) to join their team in Durban. This position requires someone with a passion for finance, who will report to the Financial Executive.
Responsibilities :
- Maintaining effective financial controls and reporting structures
- Ensuring that the region’s affairs are cost effectively structured and managed to minimize risk
- Exercising tight control of the regions working capital and establishing and monitoring targets for debtors, stocks and bank overdrafts.
- Providing all departments with the necessary financial and administrative information enabling them to operate cost effectively
- Dealing with all regional insurance issues
- Ensuring that all slow-moving stock is effectively managed and dealt with
- Coordinating and interpreting of monthly financial accounts
- Effectively forecasting financial trends and developments
- Ensuring establishment and maintenance of effective interdepartmental and interbranch relationships
- Variance analysis and trends analysis on major expenses.
- Preparation of monthly financial packs for board meetings
- Preparation on monthly, quarterly and annual year end audit file
- Ensure income tax, VAT and other statutory requirements are followed
- Review weekly and authorize the petty cash and payments
- Review creditors recons
- Cash flow admin
What skills you will need in this position:
? Chartered Accountant
? Minimum 5 years’ Experience in a manufacturing environment
? SAP experience advantageous
? Computer literate, specifically Excel
? Has strong attention to detail & numerical ability.
? Is able to work flexible working hours (overtime when/if needed)
? Is able to work under pressure in order to meet strict deadlines
? Has a strong entrepreneurial ability
? Has a strong ability to interpret figures and data
? Is assertive and forthright
Desired Skills:
- finance manager
- Financial Management
- CA
- SAP
- Finance management
- Budget Process
- Financial reporting
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund