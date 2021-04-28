Group Financial Manager

ASAP Resources is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients. Our client is an established Private Healthcareprovider within South Africa. They are currently looking for a Group Finance Manager, reporting to the Chief Financial Officer.

IDEALLY YOU WOULD HAVE HEALTHCARE EXPERIENCE

Main Purpose of the Job:

This role is responsible for all aspects of financial management, ensuring compliance with internal policies and procedures. Providing accurate financial data to senior executives and the board of directors to guide them in making sound business decisions in the long and short term.

Job Output:

Financial planning

– Assist operations with the development of a budget incl. Capex and communicating the authorized budget to the business.

– Assist the CFO with presenting the budget to Board for approval.

Financial management

– Managing financial accounting, monitoring and reporting systems for the Region.

– Periodic review and calculation of balance sheet provisions.

– Verify and Review monthly accounting entries.

– Verify that Review the completion of VAT returns and all other Statutory Returns.

– Verify and Review completion of all balance sheet reconciliations.

– Verify and Review general ledger maintenance.

– Monitoring of financial operations within the Region.

– Monitoring cash flows and forecasting future trends.

Financial reporting

– Assist with report writing on financial data (as required).

– Coordinate and support Region’s audit process.

– Present financial reportsto executive team and all other stakeholders.

– Consolidation of monthly results, budgets and forecasts.

– Review monthly management accounts as prepared by hospitals and ensure that actuals are compared to budgets & forecasts.

– Prepare ad-hoc financial reports as requested with assistance from operations and CFO.

Control and governance

– Continuously supervise and review the operations’ internal controls to ensure adequate monitoring of financial risk.

– Conducting reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.

– Liaising with auditors and other stakeholders on development of financial data and its impact on operations.

– Monitor and report on operations’ management of financial risk.

– Keeping abreast of changes of financial regulations and legislation.

– Participate in the establishment and maintenance of financial policies and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

– Minimum NQF Level 8 qualification in finance or accounting.

– Registration as a Chartered Accountant.

– Minimum 5-years’ working experience in finance as a senior manager in healthcare or related industry.

– Driver’s license and ability to travel.

– Relevant experience and technical skills to meet critical outputs.

– Understanding of the private healthcare industry in South Africa.

– Computer proficiency especially in Microsoft Programmes (Excel).

– Proficiency in the English Language.

Competencies and Attributes:

– Collaboration

– Report writing

– Analytical thinking

– Problem-solving, analysis and judgement

– Resilience

– Engaging diversity

– Verbal & written communication and presentation skills

– Influencing

– Negotiation

– Strategic agility

– Planning

– Customer responsiveness

– Project management

– Organisational awareness

– Excellence and quality orientation

– Ethical behaviour

– Technical and professional knowledge

We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV for perusal. We appreciate all submissions and will reply to each one as soon as possible.

Submit your CV today.

Desired Skills:

VAT

Audit

Recon

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Medical

Desired Accreditations:

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

