HEAD OF ECONOMIC RESEARCH

LOCATION: MENLYN, PRETORIA

Position : Permanent

Remuneration: Between R1,2 MILLION and 2 MILLION CTC PA depending on skills, knowledge and experience

Closing Date: 10 MAY 2021

REQUIREMENTS

POST GRADUATE qualification in Economics and Econometrics and/or any relevant Honours degree in Commerce

8 -10 years relevant experience

Masters in Econometrics, Economics/ Finance & Investments, MBA and or any other relevant Master’s degree or professional qualifications in commerce is preferred

Research Experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy is required

KPA’s AND JOB DUTIES ESSENTIAL FOR THIS ROLE:

Provide Economic input into Investment Strategy formulation, strategy implementation and strategy review & adaptation.

Provide high quality economic research and analysis.

Monitor and report on global, country and continental sectoral economic developments, and analyse their impact on the private sector in South Africa, and the organisation’s business in particular

Monitoring of economic activities and formulate economic outlook for the company using econometric modelling techniques

Macro overview and impact on various asset classes as well as investment strategy

Developmental economics research

Macroeconomic impact analysis of the company investments

Data mining, maintenance and company customised sector modelling

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Financial markets and economic forecasting

Macroeconomic modelling

Understanding of the markets and sectors

Strategic planning

Developmental economics and deep understanding of sectors across the continent

Background in both equity and fixed income analysis

Excellent communication skills

Negotiation Skills

Time management

Performance and result oriented

Ability to deal with pressure/stress

Stay abreast with latest trends in the economy

Problem solving

Ability to evaluate market intelligence

Customer service orientated

Management Skills

Analytical thinker

Excellent presentation skills

Desired Skills:

Provide Economic input into Investment Strategy formulation

strategy implementation and strategy review & adaptation.

Financial markets and economic forecasting

Understanding of the markets and sectors

Developmental economics and deep understanding of sectors across the continent

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

THE EMPLOYER IS LOOKING FOR A CANDIDATE WHO MEETS AND EXCEEDS ALL THE QUALIFICATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THIS ROLE.

FOR MORE INFO, CONTACT: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ at M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.

