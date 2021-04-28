Human Resources Consultant at Headhunters

Our prestigious client in the automotive industry, and based in Uitenhage, is currently looking to employ an experienced Human Resources Consultant to their dynamic team.
Responsibilities:
- Liaising and consulting with all levels of Management, Union and Employees on Human Resource issues.
- Handling, assisting and advising line with the disciplinary, grievance, absenteeism, incapacity and disability processes.
- Effective Liaison with Shop Stewards and the union on employee related matters.
- Coordinating and actioning the recruitment, selection, appointment and integration of suitable candidates into the organization.
- Coordinating and processing HR Administration, including compensation and wages.
- Conducting policy workshop updates to employees and supervision.
- Preparing for and representing the Organization in various conflict resolution applications.
- Recommending, implementing and participating in job evaluation processes.
- Participating and providing information for succession planning.
- Leading or participating in inter- and cross-divisional HR related projects when required.
- Coordinating and presenting relevant training interventions.
- Assisting in the resolution of payroll queries.
Requirements:
- Experience in a manufacturing environment.
- Knowledge of project management.
- A relevant Bachelor Degree or National Diploma in Human Resources, Labour Law or Training and Development.
- Have a minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Human Resources Generalist with at least 2 years exposure within an Industrial Relations & Unionised environment.
- Have excellent communication and facilitation skills.
- Be a team player and have strong independent working ability.
- Possess very good conflict management, negotiation and counselling skills.
- In-depth knowledge of Labour legislation.
- Understanding of compensation and salary processes.
