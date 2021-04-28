Human Resources Consultant at MPC Recruitment

Our client in the Automotive Industry based Uitenhage is looking for a Human Resources [URL Removed] & ResponsibilitiesLiaising and consulting with all levels of Management, Union and Employees on Human Resource [URL Removed] assisting and advising line with the disciplinary, grievance, absenteeism, incapacity and disability [URL Removed] Liaison with Shop Stewards and the union on employee related [URL Removed] and actioning the recruitment, selection, appointment and integration of suitable candidates into the [URL Removed] and processing HR Administration, including compensation and [URL Removed] policy workshop updates to employees and [URL Removed] for and representing the Organization in various conflict resolution [URL Removed] implementing and participating in job evaluation [URL Removed] and providing information for succession [URL Removed] or participating in inter- and cross-divisional HR related projects when [URL Removed] and presenting relevant training [URL Removed] in the resolution of payroll [URL Removed] Experience & QualificationA relevant Bachelor Degree or National Diploma in Human Resources, Labour Law or Training and [URL Removed] a minimum of 3 – 5 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience as a Human Resources Generalist with at least 2 years exposure within an Industrial Relations & Unionised [URL Removed] in a manufacturing [URL Removed] of project [URL Removed] excellent communication and facilitation [URL Removed] a team player and have strong independent working [URL Removed] very good conflict management, negotiation and counselling [URL Removed] knowledge of Labour [URL Removed] of compensation and salary [URL Removed] you be interested please email cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

