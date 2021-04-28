Hunter Account Executive

Apr 28, 2021

Account Executive

Key Performance Areas

  • Bring in new leads and business driven by targets
  • Public sector tender sourcing, including compiling and submitting tenders
  • Managing of contracts in all areas of sales
  • Drive the onboarding of billers to increase volumes by offering various payment options in retail stores
  • Support accounts brought on board with the assistance of a sales support team
  • Manage clients on a monthly basis in line with the SLA’s
  • Interdepartmental relationship building to meet our client’s expectations
  • Maintain weekly reports and monthly reporting overview for travel, visitations and management of accounts
  • Contract management of internal and external clients
  • Ensure you are kept updated and abreast of competitor’s activity

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Sales / Management Diploma

Experience

  • 3-years sales and Account Management experience for the Account Executive role
  • Probable knowledge of banking and retail industry
  • Experience in cold calling, selling into retail, financial, municipal and public enterprises
  • Experience in selling of devises such as terminals to the industry for services
  • Computer literate with a full understanding of the Microsoft suite

The successful applicant must:

  • Have very good interpersonal relationship skills (ability to interact at all levels in clients’ organizations)
  • Have excellent networking skills
  • Have accountability and be action orientated
  • Have good problem solving skills
  • Have resilience
  • Be able to work effectively in a team environment
  • Be able to innovate and manage change
  • Be disciplined and self-managed
  • Have good planning skills
  • Be fluent in English and (preferably a selection of other SA official languages)
  • Have excellent communication and report writing skills
  • Have good financial modelling skills
  • Have a driver’s license
  • Be able to travel regularly, either locally or elsewhere in the country depending on the clients you are managing.

Desired Skills:

  • Account Executive
  • Hunter
  • Cold Calling
  • contract management
  • report writing
  • tendering
  • onboarding
  • accounts support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

