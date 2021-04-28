Hunter Account Executive

Account Executive
Key Performance Areas
- Bring in new leads and business driven by targets
- Public sector tender sourcing, including compiling and submitting tenders
- Managing of contracts in all areas of sales
- Drive the onboarding of billers to increase volumes by offering various payment options in retail stores
- Support accounts brought on board with the assistance of a sales support team
- Manage clients on a monthly basis in line with the SLA’s
- Interdepartmental relationship building to meet our client’s expectations
- Maintain weekly reports and monthly reporting overview for travel, visitations and management of accounts
- Contract management of internal and external clients
- Ensure you are kept updated and abreast of competitor’s activity
Qualifications
- Matric
- Sales / Management Diploma
Experience
- 3-years sales and Account Management experience for the Account Executive role
- Probable knowledge of banking and retail industry
- Experience in cold calling, selling into retail, financial, municipal and public enterprises
- Experience in selling of devises such as terminals to the industry for services
- Computer literate with a full understanding of the Microsoft suite
The successful applicant must:
- Have very good interpersonal relationship skills (ability to interact at all levels in clients’ organizations)
- Have excellent networking skills
- Have accountability and be action orientated
- Have good problem solving skills
- Have resilience
- Be able to work effectively in a team environment
- Be able to innovate and manage change
- Be disciplined and self-managed
- Have good planning skills
- Be fluent in English and (preferably a selection of other SA official languages)
- Have excellent communication and report writing skills
- Have good financial modelling skills
- Have a driver’s license
- Be able to travel regularly, either locally or elsewhere in the country depending on the clients you are managing.
Desired Skills:
- Account Executive
- Hunter
- Cold Calling
- contract management
- report writing
- tendering
- onboarding
- accounts support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma