Inventory Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Ensure optimal stock of all commodities required for the production and maintenance processes
- Manage the outsourced operational contract and ensure complete and accurate work which includes completion of all inventory management functions.
- Conduct stock holding forecasts, ensure orders are placed timeously and expedite outstanding orders with buyers
- Liaise with internal stakeholders and external suppliers to ensure all documents are controlled in line with prescribed procedures and standards.
- Apply best practices to ensure adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards.
- Manage Personnel and outsourced contract
- Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels
- Adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards
- Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries
- Monitor and manage all operational functions
- Manage all administration and focus on accuracy
- Ensure legal compliance
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies
- 3 – 5 years’ experience
- Computer literate (MS Office, People Soft)
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Inventory Management