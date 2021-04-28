Inventory Manager

Apr 28, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Ensure optimal stock of all commodities required for the production and maintenance processes
  • Manage the outsourced operational contract and ensure complete and accurate work which includes completion of all inventory management functions.
  • Conduct stock holding forecasts, ensure orders are placed timeously and expedite outstanding orders with buyers
  • Liaise with internal stakeholders and external suppliers to ensure all documents are controlled in line with prescribed procedures and standards.
  • Apply best practices to ensure adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards.
  • Manage Personnel and outsourced contract
  • Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels
  • Adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards
  • Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries
  • Monitor and manage all operational functions
  • Manage all administration and focus on accuracy
  • Ensure legal compliance

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience
  • Computer literate (MS Office, People Soft)

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Inventory Management

