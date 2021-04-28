Inventory Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Ensure optimal stock of all commodities required for the production and maintenance processes

Manage the outsourced operational contract and ensure complete and accurate work which includes completion of all inventory management functions.

Conduct stock holding forecasts, ensure orders are placed timeously and expedite outstanding orders with buyers

Liaise with internal stakeholders and external suppliers to ensure all documents are controlled in line with prescribed procedures and standards.

Apply best practices to ensure adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards.

Manage Personnel and outsourced contract

Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels

Adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards

Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries

Monitor and manage all operational functions

Manage all administration and focus on accuracy

Ensure legal compliance

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies

3 – 5 years’ experience

Computer literate (MS Office, People Soft)

South African Citizens only.

