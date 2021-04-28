Key Account Manager at Innovation Group

We are currently recruiting for an experienced Key Account Manager to plan, direct and coordinate the activities of major account division to ensure sustainable growth on an annual basis. The ideal candidate will manage large corporate accounts with a dedicated focus on customer service, retention and sales generation. The ideal candidate would need to be experienced at closing large deals in both the automotive and financial services sector.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

A minimum of 8 – 10 years’ work related experience

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in business management

Strong Relationship building and networking skills

Dealer Management or Runner Dealer Experience

Extensive knowledge or experience in motor dealer/ Financial Institution

A Bachelors Degree or equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification.

RE5

RESPONSIBILITIES

Participate in strategy formulation, implement and manage the strategy and day to day operational requirements for the business

Plan and prioritize sales activities for retention, growth and profitability.

Formulate, implement, and manage the sales strategy and objectives for selected Key Accounts

Ensure an effective Account Plan document is maintained.

Ensure growth of more than 20% PBT per annum (Based on previous year PBT number)

Achieve agreed business targets

Ensure that sales pipeline exceeds set targets.

Forecast and drive new business opportunity.

Ensure accurate sales pipeline management for two-times cover of annual revenue growth target

Ensure client losses less than 5 % per annum measuring performance against revenue based on the previous year total revenue.

Build and manage sustainable business relationships at all levels internally, and within the external account.

Communicate with people outside the organisation, representing the organisation to customers, the public, government and other external sources. This information can be exchanged in person, in writing or by telephone or e-mail.

Develop constructive and cooperative working relationships with others, and maintaining them over time.

Prepare high quality proposals, documentation, and rigorous ROI presentation.

Apply complex sales solutions methodology from initial contact, to contract signoff and implementation.

Ensure compliance with all legal / statutory & group requirements.

Ensure compliance to operational procedures and controls for service transactions; Information systems procedures and financial management controls.

Ensure difficult problems are solved and providing effective and appropriate solutions by taking corrective actions in a timely manner.

WHAT WE OFFER

Permanent employment

A competitive salary

Access to medical aid and provident fund

Continuous learning and training

Desired Skills:

Business Management

RE5

Dealer Management

Networking

Relationship Building

