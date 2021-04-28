Key Accounts Manager

Air Conditioning – Key Accounts Manager

Requirements

Own vehicle

Matric

3 – 5 years sales experience in the air conditioning industry

Degree/Diploma in Sales & Marketing advantageous

Sales / Technical qualification

Excellent Presentation skills is essential

Market analysis knowledge experience

Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint) advanced level

Ability to use database for recording and reporting

Required Competencies

Highly motivated, outgoing personality with a focus on execution of sales plans

Demonstrated ability to develop business relationships with channel partners across all levels

Good presentation skills

Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times

Young, passionate and self driven

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

Able to challenge themselves and meet all deadlines and targets for the department

Persistence and creativeness

Negotiation and administrative skills

Ability to function under pressure

Conflict management

Purpose

To achieve maximum sales profitability, growth and account penetration within an assigned territory and/or market segment by effectively selling the company’s products and/or related services.

Will be selling the company’s air conditioning units (Commercial / Industrial / Residential)

CTC 50k – 65k plus commission (NEG)

Desired Skills:

Air Conditioner sales experience

sales

Closing Deals

Sales targets

B2B Sales

HVAC

Aircon

