Medical Technologist (RHI)

A Medical Technologist vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To perform on-site laboratory processes and ensure efficient workflow of the onsite laboratory

Location

Wits RHI Research Centre

Key performance areas

Lab Data Management system use including retrieval and placing samples within the sample repository also addressing queries

Perform and document all lab testing as per GCLP, SOPs and Protocol requirements

Coordinate all daily lab activities to ensure work is completed within the required turnaround time (TAT)

Ship samples to outsourced laboratories

Follow up on DCF and Final reports within TAT

Communicate laboratory results to doctors/ nurses/ site coordinators effectively and timeously

Provide technical input on laboratory l results (within the scope of practice)

Perform all in-house storage using the LDMS system

Perform laboratory equipment maintenance, lab decontamination and temperature surveillance in the onsite laboratory

Perform backup duties at other Wits RHI on-site labs when requested to do so

Perform troubleshooting activities as and when required and ensure communication to lab manager

Perform duties per study Delegation of Authority Logs

Ensure equipment maintenance is performed as per maintenance schedules and SOPs

Monitor and control stock levels and ensure sufficient stock is available such that lab activities are not adversely affected

Timeous and logical filing of all laboratory records

Demonstrate cost consciousness and assist in meeting budgetary targets.

Represent the on-site Laboratory in meetings as required by management

Train new lab staff on laboratory activities as required

Communicate with the study team, suppliers, lab manager or other stakeholders in a professional and effective manner

Comply with Good Clinical Practice (GCP), Protocol requirements and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in all lab duties, processes/activities

Verify the accuracy of data in source documentation and accuracy of transcription from source data to Case Report Forms (CRF) as needed

Ensure errors on source documents e.g. CRF’s are corrected, initialed and dated

Support the timely transmission/data faxing/data entry of relevant Case Report Forms following QC activity (as needed)

Ensure completion of corrective action of internal and external QC reports and monitoring reviews

Required minimum education and training

National Diploma in Medical Technology or Biomedical (3 years)

LDMS experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses, IATA training, Health and Safety training, First Aid training, knowledge of accreditation bodies e.g.SANAS

Experience working in a diagnostic and research laboratory

Attention to detail, ability to work under pressure, good administration skills including report writing

Able to work independently within minimal supervision and in a multidisciplinary team

Computer skills, working knowledge of LDMS / similar Laboratory information systems, presentation skills

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 04 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position