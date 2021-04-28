Newly Qualified CA SA

To be considered for this position candidates will need to meet the following criteria;
- CA (SA) or equivalent
- Have recently (in last six months) completed articles
- Confident and independent person who is a fast learner
- Being a team player
- Ability to use own initiative and work with minimum supervision
- Able to work flexible working hours (overtime when/if needed)
- Able to work under pressure in order to meet strict deadlines
- A strong entrepreneurial ability
- An ability to think logically
- Be assertive and forthright
- Be enthusiastic, positive and self-energised
- Have strong relationship building skills
- Be highly computer literate (Excel)
- Be conscientious and tenacious
- Be a motivator
- An ability to adapt to change quickly and effectively
- A strong financial and commercial aptitude
- An ability to see opportunities and turn them into reality
- A problem solver
Desired Skills:
- Preparing
- Investigating