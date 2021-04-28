Newly Qualified CA SA

To be considered for this position candidates will need to meet the following criteria;

CA (SA) or equivalent

Have recently (in last six months) completed articles

Confident and independent person who is a fast learner

Being a team player

Ability to use own initiative and work with minimum supervision

Able to work flexible working hours (overtime when/if needed)

Able to work under pressure in order to meet strict deadlines

A strong entrepreneurial ability

An ability to think logically

Be assertive and forthright

Be enthusiastic, positive and self-energised

Have strong relationship building skills

Be highly computer literate (Excel)

Be conscientious and tenacious

Be a motivator

An ability to adapt to change quickly and effectively

A strong financial and commercial aptitude

An ability to see opportunities and turn them into reality

A problem solver

Desired Skills:

Preparing

Investigating

Learn more/Apply for this position