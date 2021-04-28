Payroll Supervisor at Massmart

Summary:
To ensure the smooth running of Payroll on a monthly basis. Checking, authorizing and advising of Payroll Officers in all areas concerning Payroll. Responsible for corporate / management and foreign salaries.
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Payroll Input (Local & Foreign)
- All Payroll input received from HR Admin should be checked to ensure that all dates, values and relevant authorized signatures are correct.
- Capture input received onto the Unique system.
- For Foreign stores, action Salary conversions on current Forex rates.
- Ensure that foreign payments are in accordance with the relevant country’s tax & labor laws
Checking and authorizing of all payments
- All manual transient earnings on a daily basis should be checked and authorized in compliance with the relevant Policies, Procedures and legislation.
- Identify problems and refer back to Payroll Officer if needed.
- Authorize correct transient earnings and forward to Payroll Manager for payments.
Managing & Supervising of Payroll Officers
- Oversee the functions of the Payroll Officers and ensure adherence to Company Policies and Procedures.
- Ensure the smooth running of Payroll.
- Assist with duties when a Payroll Officer is unavailable.
- Assist with queries and problems encountered by the Payroll Officer.
Creation of Controls
- Obtain monthly checklists of controls from Payroll Officers, e.g.
- Errors from outside department
- List of all tasks completed during deadline (acts as guideline to Payroll Officers)
- Compare errors identified from Exception reports against the list of controls to identify the problem areas.
- Controlling leave ad the leave provision.
- Control all overtime exports from the stores
- Reports send out to the relevant business partners.
- Payroll head count reconciliation.
- Running payroll Analysis for Payroll.
- Assist with internal and external audits.
- Annual Bonus calculations
People management
- Effectively manage subordinates
- Train team on any changes & enhancements to the system
- Ability to deal & engage with all levels of management
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- BCom Degree
- Excel experience
- 2 – 3 years’ experience
Competencies & Skills
- Use appropriate judgment
- Focus on the customer / member
- Manage execution & results
- Plan & pursue team-based improvement
- Increase commitment
- Supervise associates
- Manage ethics & compliance
- Quickly adapt
Desired Skills:
- Payroll reports
- SAP Payroll
- Exel
- Debtors
- Management Payroll
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree