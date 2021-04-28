Payroll Supervisor at Massmart

Summary:

To ensure the smooth running of Payroll on a monthly basis. Checking, authorizing and advising of Payroll Officers in all areas concerning Payroll. Responsible for corporate / management and foreign salaries.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Payroll Input (Local & Foreign)

All Payroll input received from HR Admin should be checked to ensure that all dates, values and relevant authorized signatures are correct.

Capture input received onto the Unique system.

For Foreign stores, action Salary conversions on current Forex rates.

Ensure that foreign payments are in accordance with the relevant country’s tax & labor laws

Checking and authorizing of all payments

All manual transient earnings on a daily basis should be checked and authorized in compliance with the relevant Policies, Procedures and legislation.

Identify problems and refer back to Payroll Officer if needed.

Authorize correct transient earnings and forward to Payroll Manager for payments.

Managing & Supervising of Payroll Officers

Oversee the functions of the Payroll Officers and ensure adherence to Company Policies and Procedures.

Ensure the smooth running of Payroll.

Assist with duties when a Payroll Officer is unavailable.

Assist with queries and problems encountered by the Payroll Officer.

Creation of Controls

Obtain monthly checklists of controls from Payroll Officers, e.g.

Errors from outside department

List of all tasks completed during deadline (acts as guideline to Payroll Officers)

Compare errors identified from Exception reports against the list of controls to identify the problem areas.

Controlling leave ad the leave provision.

Control all overtime exports from the stores

Reports send out to the relevant business partners.

Payroll head count reconciliation.

Running payroll Analysis for Payroll.

Assist with internal and external audits.

Annual Bonus calculations

People management

Effectively manage subordinates

Train team on any changes & enhancements to the system

Ability to deal & engage with all levels of management

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

BCom Degree

Excel experience

2 – 3 years’ experience

Competencies & Skills

Use appropriate judgment

Focus on the customer / member

Manage execution & results

Plan & pursue team-based improvement

Increase commitment

Supervise associates

Manage ethics & compliance

Quickly adapt

Desired Skills:

Payroll reports

SAP Payroll

Exel

Debtors

Management Payroll

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position