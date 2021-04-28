Payroll Supervisor at Massmart

Summary:

To ensure the smooth running of Payroll on a monthly basis. Checking, authorizing and advising of Payroll Officers in all areas concerning Payroll. Responsible for corporate / management and foreign salaries.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Payroll Input (Local & Foreign)

  • All Payroll input received from HR Admin should be checked to ensure that all dates, values and relevant authorized signatures are correct.
  • Capture input received onto the Unique system.
  • For Foreign stores, action Salary conversions on current Forex rates.
  • Ensure that foreign payments are in accordance with the relevant country’s tax & labor laws

Checking and authorizing of all payments

  • All manual transient earnings on a daily basis should be checked and authorized in compliance with the relevant Policies, Procedures and legislation.
  • Identify problems and refer back to Payroll Officer if needed.
  • Authorize correct transient earnings and forward to Payroll Manager for payments.

Managing & Supervising of Payroll Officers

  • Oversee the functions of the Payroll Officers and ensure adherence to Company Policies and Procedures.
  • Ensure the smooth running of Payroll.
  • Assist with duties when a Payroll Officer is unavailable.
  • Assist with queries and problems encountered by the Payroll Officer.

Creation of Controls

  • Obtain monthly checklists of controls from Payroll Officers, e.g.
  • Errors from outside department
  • List of all tasks completed during deadline (acts as guideline to Payroll Officers)
  • Compare errors identified from Exception reports against the list of controls to identify the problem areas.
  • Controlling leave ad the leave provision.
  • Control all overtime exports from the stores
  • Reports send out to the relevant business partners.
  • Payroll head count reconciliation.
  • Running payroll Analysis for Payroll.
  • Assist with internal and external audits.
  • Annual Bonus calculations

People management

  • Effectively manage subordinates
  • Train team on any changes & enhancements to the system
  • Ability to deal & engage with all levels of management

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

  • BCom Degree
  • Excel experience
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience

Competencies & Skills

  • Use appropriate judgment
  • Focus on the customer / member
  • Manage execution & results
  • Plan & pursue team-based improvement
  • Increase commitment
  • Supervise associates
  • Manage ethics & compliance
  • Quickly adapt

Desired Skills:

  • Payroll reports
  • SAP Payroll
  • Exel
  • Debtors
  • Management Payroll

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Retail
  • 2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position