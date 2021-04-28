Product Manager

Responsibilities:
- Managing the product life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities.
- Delivering product strategy and specifying market requirements for current and future products by conducting market research supported by customer and market feedback.
- Finding new revenue streams and opportunities as well as initiatives to grow revenue from existing products and services
- Project managing product launches and post launch support
- Managing and driving all supplier and vendor commercial relationships and contracts
- Development of optimal pricing plans to drive revenue growth and profit maximisation
- Developing go to market promotions, plans and strategies to support sales and revenue growth.
- Acting as the business owner and advocate for products and services, which may be under development, in use or undergoing extension or redevelopment
- Routine and ad-hoc management reporting on all activity and product performance
- Managing all online assets related to product portfolio; collateral, mobile applications; user journey and reporting.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in a commercial or technical field
- At least 3 years’ experience in a commercial or product management role within the ICT sector or within a relevant online company.
- Some knowledge of internet service provider products and services advantageous.
