Production Administrator

Apr 28, 2021

Jnr. Production Administrator (Construction/Civil Engineering) – Philippi / Richwood – R6,000 per month

Our client who services the construction industry is looking to appoint an ADMINISTRATOR to assist at a production plant.
The incumbent should be computer literate, and have a technical/civil schooling/tertiary education background.
Valid Driver’s license highly advantageous.
SA id and clear criminal record essential.
Please send your CV in Word format to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • production administrator
  • Construction
  • civil engineering
  • Administrator

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

