Production Administrator

Jnr. Production Administrator (Construction/Civil Engineering) – Philippi / Richwood – R6,000 per month

Our client who services the construction industry is looking to appoint an ADMINISTRATOR to assist at a production plant.

The incumbent should be computer literate, and have a technical/civil schooling/tertiary education background.

Valid Driver’s license highly advantageous.

SA id and clear criminal record essential.

Please send your CV in Word format to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

production administrator

Construction

civil engineering

Administrator

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position