Project Coordinator

Apr 28, 2021

Our client has a Fixed Term contract position available for a Project Executive / Coordinator.
Duration: As soon as possible until 30th November 2021 (+- 6 Months)

The position comes with a CTC of around R24 – R27k per month. We are looking for a candidate who has PMP, Agile or Prince2 Certification

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Administering the Campaign 2021 project office and provide support to the project/campaign management function during the campaign
  • Ensuring project plans, meeting documents, and measurement tools are kept in a tidy and up-to-date manner
  • Providing support at various meetings, conference calls and events
  • Assisting and supporting the project/campaign management function

Prospective applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • PMP, Agile or Prince2 Certification
  • Experience of having worked in a project office environment
  • Experience of working with project plans, tracking documents and project timelines
  • Strong administration and organisational skills
  • Ability to plan and prioritize effectively
  • Ability to communicate well with wide stakeholder groups
  • Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
  • Excellent Power Point, Excel and MS project skills
  • Prepared to work long and irregular hours
  • Systematic, comprehensive and displaying excellent attention to detail
  • Outcomes-orientated, not simply task-orientated
  • Applicants must be in possession of a valid driver’s licence and have access to an insured vehicle for daily use

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Project Coordinator
  • Prince 2
  • Agile
  • Campaign Management
  • Planning Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in CT

