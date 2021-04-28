Project Coordinator

Our client has a Fixed Term contract position available for a Project Executive / Coordinator.

Duration: As soon as possible until 30th November 2021 (+- 6 Months)

The position comes with a CTC of around R24 – R27k per month. We are looking for a candidate who has PMP, Agile or Prince2 Certification

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Administering the Campaign 2021 project office and provide support to the project/campaign management function during the campaign

Ensuring project plans, meeting documents, and measurement tools are kept in a tidy and up-to-date manner

Providing support at various meetings, conference calls and events

Assisting and supporting the project/campaign management function

Prospective applicants must meet the following requirements:

PMP, Agile or Prince2 Certification

Experience of having worked in a project office environment

Experience of working with project plans, tracking documents and project timelines

Strong administration and organisational skills

Ability to plan and prioritize effectively

Ability to communicate well with wide stakeholder groups

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Excellent Power Point, Excel and MS project skills

Prepared to work long and irregular hours

Systematic, comprehensive and displaying excellent attention to detail

Outcomes-orientated, not simply task-orientated

Applicants must be in possession of a valid driver’s licence and have access to an insured vehicle for daily use

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Coordinator

Prince 2

Agile

Campaign Management

Planning Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in CT

