Our client has a Fixed Term contract position available for a Project Executive / Coordinator.
Duration: As soon as possible until 30th November 2021 (+- 6 Months)
The position comes with a CTC of around R24 – R27k per month. We are looking for a candidate who has PMP, Agile or Prince2 Certification
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Administering the Campaign 2021 project office and provide support to the project/campaign management function during the campaign
- Ensuring project plans, meeting documents, and measurement tools are kept in a tidy and up-to-date manner
- Providing support at various meetings, conference calls and events
- Assisting and supporting the project/campaign management function
Prospective applicants must meet the following requirements:
- PMP, Agile or Prince2 Certification
- Experience of having worked in a project office environment
- Experience of working with project plans, tracking documents and project timelines
- Strong administration and organisational skills
- Ability to plan and prioritize effectively
- Ability to communicate well with wide stakeholder groups
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Excellent Power Point, Excel and MS project skills
- Prepared to work long and irregular hours
- Systematic, comprehensive and displaying excellent attention to detail
- Outcomes-orientated, not simply task-orientated
- Applicants must be in possession of a valid driver’s licence and have access to an insured vehicle for daily use
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project Coordinator
- Prince 2
- Agile
- Campaign Management
- Planning Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is based in CT