Property Manager (Sectional Title)

DUTIES:
- Good knowledge of the STSM Act;
- Good knowledge of the CSOS Act;
- Experience in compiling Residential and/or Commercial Body Corporate Budgets;
- Experience in typing of minutes of trustee meetings, AGM, SGM meetings;
- Must be available to work in the evenings to attend trustee meetings, AGM’s and/or SGM’s.
- Pro-active property management
- Administration of Property Requirement
- Customer care and service
- Credit Control
- Building Data Base
- Insurance
- Budgeting
- AGM/SGM Meetings
- Trustee Meetings
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3 to 5 years property management experience.
- Basic accounting skills;
- Drafting and understanding of Body Corporate Budgets;
- Calculate minimum requirement of Reserve fund as per the act.