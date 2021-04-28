Property Manager (Sectional Title)

Apr 28, 2021

DUTIES:

  • Good knowledge of the STSM Act;
  • Good knowledge of the CSOS Act;
  • Experience in compiling Residential and/or Commercial Body Corporate Budgets;
  • Experience in typing of minutes of trustee meetings, AGM, SGM meetings;
  • Must be available to work in the evenings to attend trustee meetings, AGM’s and/or SGM’s.
  • Pro-active property management
  • Administration of Property Requirement
  • Customer care and service
  • Credit Control
  • Building Data Base
  • Insurance
  • Budgeting
  • AGM/SGM Meetings
  • Trustee Meetings

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3 to 5 years property management experience.
  • Basic accounting skills;
  • Drafting and understanding of Body Corporate Budgets;
  • Calculate minimum requirement of Reserve fund as per the act.

Learn more/Apply for this position