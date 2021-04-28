Regional Manager / Regional Director at Headhunters

Our prominent client, who operates in the paint and decorative coatings space, is currently seeking to employ an experienced and successful Regional Manager / Regional Director. The position is based in JHB, Gauteng.

Requirements

Proven work experience as a Regional Sales Manager, Area Manager or similar senior sales role

Ability to measure and analyze key performance indicators (ROI and KPIs)

Understanding of store operations

Ability to lead and motivate a high performance team

Excellent communication skills

Strong organizational skills with a problem-solving attitude

Availability to travel as needed

Duties and responsibilities

Plan and manage operational policies and strategies in a given region

Delegate responsibilities to other managers, staff, and resources to meet area goals

Ensure that the required reporting is completed and disseminated as appropriate

Oversee and take responsibility for regional quality control and performance management

Direct recruitment and training processes in response to company requirements

Manage large budgets and be accountable for these, including sales and operations.

Align area strategy to that of the greater group.

Increase sales through planned strategies and follow through.

Responsible for ensuring the stores are focused on a customer first philosophy and ready for business every day.

Overseeing ongoing stock takes and inventory control, ensuring the correct quantities of the correct stock are always in stock.

Convening team meetings and communicate/drive company strategy (Monitor work and maintain an efficient rapport between floor employees management and directors.).

