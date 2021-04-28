Regional Manager / Regional Director at Headhunters

Apr 28, 2021

Our prominent client, who operates in the paint and decorative coatings space,  is currently seeking to employ an experienced and successful Regional Manager / Regional Director.   The position is based in JHB, Gauteng.

Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a Regional Sales Manager, Area Manager or similar senior sales role
  • Ability to measure and analyze key performance indicators (ROI and KPIs)
  • Understanding of store operations
  • Ability to lead and motivate a high performance team
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Strong organizational skills with a problem-solving attitude
  • Availability to travel as needed

 

Duties and responsibilities

  • Plan and manage operational policies and strategies in a given region
  • Delegate responsibilities to other managers, staff, and resources to meet area goals
  • Ensure that the required reporting is completed and disseminated as appropriate
  • Oversee and take responsibility for regional quality control and performance management
  • Direct recruitment and training processes in response to company requirements
  • Manage large budgets and be accountable for these, including sales and operations.
  • Align area strategy to that of the greater group.
  • Increase sales through planned strategies and follow through.
  • Responsible for ensuring the stores are focused on a customer first philosophy and ready for business every day.
  • Overseeing ongoing stock takes and inventory control, ensuring the correct quantities of the correct stock are always in stock.
  • Convening team meetings and communicate/drive company strategy (Monitor work and maintain an efficient rapport between floor employees management and directors.).

