Regional Manager / Regional Director at Headhunters

Our prominent client, who operates in the paint and decorative coatings space, is currently seeking to employ an experienced and successful Regional Manager / Regional Director. The position is based in JHB, Gauteng.
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a Regional Sales Manager, Area Manager or similar senior sales role
- Ability to measure and analyze key performance indicators (ROI and KPIs)
- Understanding of store operations
- Ability to lead and motivate a high performance team
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong organizational skills with a problem-solving attitude
- Availability to travel as needed
Duties and responsibilities
- Plan and manage operational policies and strategies in a given region
- Delegate responsibilities to other managers, staff, and resources to meet area goals
- Ensure that the required reporting is completed and disseminated as appropriate
- Oversee and take responsibility for regional quality control and performance management
- Direct recruitment and training processes in response to company requirements
- Manage large budgets and be accountable for these, including sales and operations.
- Align area strategy to that of the greater group.
- Increase sales through planned strategies and follow through.
- Responsible for ensuring the stores are focused on a customer first philosophy and ready for business every day.
- Overseeing ongoing stock takes and inventory control, ensuring the correct quantities of the correct stock are always in stock.
- Convening team meetings and communicate/drive company strategy (Monitor work and maintain an efficient rapport between floor employees management and directors.).