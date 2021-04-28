Sales Executive at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our business is now looking to employ a Sales Executive to take the next step in their career and continue to improve in our sales team, our business is expanded rapidly. This is a fast paced and exciting business with ambitious growth opportunities.
We now have the opportunity for a confident and outgoing Sales Executive to join our team and help with the continuing expansion of our platform.
Key Responsibilities:
- Building a strong, in-depth product knowledge of our products.
- Educating clients to understand the features and benefits of our products.
- Consistently achieving monthly goals.
- Willing to push yourself to succeed.
- Have great communication skills.
Essential Criteria:
- Strong negotiating and influencing skills with clients at all levels.
- Passed and completed Matric
- Ability to priorities, work under pressure and to meet deadlines.
- Passion for selling and motivated by achieving results.
- Confident and professional manner.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Must be positive and driven individual, with the tenacity and goal-driven attitude of a successful sales person.
Call us on [Phone Number Removed];/ email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg