Sales Manager

Our client, within the manufacturing industry, seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Sales Manager to join their team based in Umhlanga. The successful incumbent will take overall responsibility for the everyday business within the Branch to ensure sustainable sales growth and business results and strive to manage client relationships by managing staff and customer relations. A key focus of the Role is to generate new business in existing channels, target new sales territories and promote the product and services in KZN.

Key Duties

Branch Administration

Submitting quarterly forecasts of the Durban branch to the General Manager and Accountant.

Monitoring of actual monthly margins of product vs budget and forecast.

Managing of the granting of discounts to customers in line with the company policies and procedures.

Creating customer credit notes, for approval by the Accountant.

Overseeing and managing staff requirements and performance.

Taking steps to correct staff performance, when necessary.

Monitoring and reporting on daily/weekly/monthly progress of actual sales versus budget and forecast.

Customer Service

Analysing monthly statistics on customer support levels.

Implementing corrective action plans for issues relating to the sales process.

Resolving customer complaints.

Maintaining and developing customer relations (existing and new) through ongoing communication and liaison.

Identifying further potential sales to the customer, where possible, whilst measuring on-site at the Direct customer’s premises.

Ensuring that measurements/installations are done accurately onsite at the customers premises and that notes are made of any installation instructions required.

Ensuring that quotations are provided timeously to Direct customers.

Ensuring that all quotations are accurate, timelines can be met for production and installation and which adhere to the company quotation policies and procedures.

Sales Management

Implementing of the company sales strategy for the Branch, broken down into geographical areas, per channel/route to market as well as per Product mix.

Analysing the performance of competitors to determine market trends, pricing and service offered, as well as new competitors entering, and those exiting the market.

Contacting potential clients to establish rapport and arrange meetings for the supply of samples and brochures.

Researching organizations and individuals to find new opportunities and contacts/networks.

Creating relationships with key strategic professional bodies from a networking perspective.

Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events.

Planning and carrying out all selling activities (e.g., cold calling) with and through staff to agreed targets.

Generating appointments/leads as a result of sales/contacts activities.

Planning and executing all Brand Product activations – in store and product launches etc.

Responding to RFP’s and tenders.

Developing sales in new channels and sales territories.

Submitting quotes/tenders/proposals in support of generating new and existing business.

Ensuring that customer showrooms and displays are installed/maintained as per the SA Head Office spec and standards.

Overseeing the showroom/displays at all customer sites and ensuring that product samples and POS material/brochures are neatly displayed and presented.

Developing own lead sources and establishing a database of contacts.

Desired Skills:

Degree / Diploma / Certification – Sales/Marketing OR Relevant business/industry qualification –

A minimum of 5-7 years relevant experience in a similar role i.e Sales Manager Marketing Manager and/or Business Development Manager. –

Proven track record in business development sales and relationship management at a senior level. –

Thorough knowledge of the Renovations/Building industry and/or related sectors. –

Word Excel Outlook and PowerPoint –

Excellent presentation and negotiation skills. –

Exceptional communicator with the ability to build lasting relationships.

