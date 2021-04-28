SAP Business Process Analyst

Vacancy exists for a SAP Business Process Analyst to join the JHB Shared Services team of a JSE listed concern.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Tertiary Qualification and/or SAP Certification

5+ years relevant experience i.e.

Render support to end users, including knowledge transfer.

Identify and document opportunities for business improvement on applicable business systems.

Perform business process analysis to determine, document and convert user requirements into a functional design specification.

Management and implement continues business improvement projects through the use of standards set by the organization.

Ensure integrity and appropriate design interfaces between SAP and 3rd Party Systems.

Compilation and updating of training notes for end users and training department.

Provide roll out support and participate in go-live activities for new sites.

Manage and track 2nd line support requests on Sigma.

Overview of duties

Evaluating, designing and implementing SAP software programs for business. Provide analysis of enterprise resource planning, through the support of the company value chain including admit to receipt and procure to pay and determine strategies on how to implement SAP. Make changes to or customize existing programs and add new programs to existing platforms.

Desired Skills:

SAP

