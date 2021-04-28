Scrum Master at Letsema Consulting

Role Purpose

To facilitate projects to successful implementation of Agile within our client environment in their Agile Centre of Excellence (ACE). Focus on continuous improvement by providing support and partnering with Agile Transformational teams. Support and partner with Agile Transformational teams within a Financial Services technology structure (Application Development and Maintenance, Project Management, Agile CoE, Human Resources, etc.) to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Lean and Agile best practices.

Responsibilities

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in

accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality

Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools,

methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through

weekly facilitation sessions

methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through weekly facilitation sessions Provide expert guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools,

methods .

methods . Ensure communication, integration and successful team dynamics

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers groups

across a spectrum of wants and needs

across a spectrum of wants and needs Engage and facilitate with multiple divers groups across a spectrum of wants and needs

Build professional relationships though engagement and regular communication and

feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and project status reports as drivers

Conduct regular engagement , communication and feedback sessions with all stakeholders

Ensure professional relationships with software contractor, consultants, external suppliers

and outsourced/ smart source vendors

and outsourced/ smart source vendors Provide timeous reporting to stakeholders

Support the Agile transformational teams in driving the implementation of Lean and Agile

principles and practices.

principles and practices. Guiding Solution Delivery teams on how to use Lean and Agile practices and values.

Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organisation.

Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right

personnel to remove the impediments.

personnel to remove the impediments. Facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

Advise on possible risk issues

Mitigate risks timeously.

Ensure all Agile ceremonies are conducted.

Provide guidance to Product owner

Coordinate required skills for the core team

Facilitate retrospective sessions with core team

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewing

ensuring delivered systems, process, services and solutions are aligned.

ensuring delivered systems, process, services and solutions are aligned. Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from

management.

management. Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and

informal interaction.

informal interaction. Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes)

that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in

support of the implementation of recommendations.

that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations. Establish boundaries, commitment, trust, rapport and team cohesion by conducting

personal conversations with team members.

personal conversations with team members. Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by

participating in Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

participating in Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.). Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business

strategy

strategy Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and

recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to our Client.

Require Qualifications/Certifications:

Certified as Scrum master

Certified Scrum Professional

Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban

Relevance in at least one of the following:

– Scrum Professional

– Scrum Master

– Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI

Relevant Scrum Master certification in at least one of the following:

Certified Scrum Professional (Scrum Alliance) or;

Certified Scrum Master (Scrum Alliance) or;

Certified Scrum Product Owner (Scrum Alliance) or;

Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI or;

Professional Scrum Master Certification Level 1 / 2 – [URL Removed] and;

Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban

Experience Sought:

Experience in the relevant Agile role for at least one year for a software development team that was diligently applying Agile principles, practices, and theory.

6- 8 years experience in IT

3 – 5 years experience in leadership roles

Basic Consultancy experience

Basic Business strategy experience/exposure

Basic Process implementation experience/exposure

Basic understanding of change management and governance frameworks

Desired Skills:

SAFe certification

Project Management

Certified Scrum Professional

certified scrum

Scrum Alliance

Agile Certified Practitioner

ACP

Professional Scrum Master

Scrum Product Owner

Lean Kanban

Lean

Kanban

Scrum

Scrum Management

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and contribute meaningfully to. We believe business can be a catalyst for positive social change.

