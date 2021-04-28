Scrum Master at Letsema Consulting

Role Purpose
To facilitate projects to successful implementation of Agile within our client environment in their Agile Centre of Excellence (ACE). Focus on continuous improvement by providing support and partnering with Agile Transformational teams. Support and partner with Agile Transformational teams within a Financial Services technology structure (Application Development and Maintenance, Project Management, Agile CoE, Human Resources, etc.) to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Lean and Agile best practices.
Responsibilities
Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in
accordance with business needs and strategic goals.
- Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools,
methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through
weekly facilitation sessions
- Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers groups
across a spectrum of wants and needs
- Build professional relationships though engagement and regular communication and
feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and project status reports as drivers
- Ensure professional relationships with software contractor, consultants, external suppliers
and outsourced/ smart source vendors
- Provide timeous reporting to stakeholders
- Support the Agile transformational teams in driving the implementation of Lean and Agile
principles and practices.
- Guiding Solution Delivery teams on how to use Lean and Agile practices and values.
- Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organisation.
- Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right
personnel to remove the impediments.
- Facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.
- Advise on possible risk issues
- Mitigate risks timeously.
- Ensure all Agile ceremonies are conducted.
- Provide guidance to Product owner
- Coordinate required skills for the core team
- Facilitate retrospective sessions with core team
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewing
ensuring delivered systems, process, services and solutions are aligned.
- Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from
management.
- Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and
informal interaction.
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes)
that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in
support of the implementation of recommendations.
- Establish boundaries, commitment, trust, rapport and team cohesion by conducting
personal conversations with team members.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by
participating in Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business
strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and
recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to our Client.
Require Qualifications/Certifications:
Certified as Scrum master
Certified Scrum Professional
Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban
Relevant Scrum Master certification in at least one of the following:
- Certified Scrum Professional (Scrum Alliance) or;
- Certified Scrum Master (Scrum Alliance) or;
- Certified Scrum Product Owner (Scrum Alliance) or;
- Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI or;
- Professional Scrum Master Certification Level 1 / 2 – [URL Removed] and;
- Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban
Experience Sought:
Experience in the relevant Agile role for at least one year for a software development team that was diligently applying Agile principles, practices, and theory.
- 6- 8 years experience in IT
- 3 – 5 years experience in leadership roles
- Basic Consultancy experience
- Basic Business strategy experience/exposure
- Basic Process implementation experience/exposure
- Basic understanding of change management and governance frameworks
Desired Skills:
- SAFe certification
- Project Management
- Certified Scrum Professional
- certified scrum
- Scrum Alliance
- Agile Certified Practitioner
- ACP
- Professional Scrum Master
- Scrum Product Owner
- Lean Kanban
- Lean
- Kanban
- Scrum
- Scrum Management
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.
The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.
Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and contribute meaningfully to. We believe business can be a catalyst for positive social change.