Senior Business Intelligence Developer (MSBI / SQL) – Johannesburg – up to R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading financial services group is currently looking for a Senior Developer to join their phenomenal team. This role is perfect for an individual who can marry business intelligence / data solutions with financial services.

Ideally, you will have spent a few years in the banking environment modelling data and designing BI solutions using tools across the MSBI / SQL Server Stack. If this is you, SEND YOUR CV NOW!!!

Requirements:

Diploma/ BSC. Degree in Computer Science

5+ years specializing in Business Intelligence Development positions.

Expert level skills/ knowledge in- SQL Server

Expert level skills/ knowledge in T-SQL / SQL / DAX /MDX

Expert level skills/ knowledge in SSIS / ETL Development

SSRS and Power BI /report and dashboard development / data visualization

SSAS/ OLAP / Multi-dimensional modelling

Data-warehousing / Kimball Methodologies

Highly Advantageous:

Azure

Azure Data Factory

Azure SQL Database and Cosmos DB

Azure Databricks

Azure Data Lakes

