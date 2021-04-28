Senior Business Intelligence Developer (MSBI / SQL) – Johannesburg – up to R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading financial services group is currently looking for a Senior Developer to join their phenomenal team. This role is perfect for an individual who can marry business intelligence / data solutions with financial services.
Ideally, you will have spent a few years in the banking environment modelling data and designing BI solutions using tools across the MSBI / SQL Server Stack. If this is you, SEND YOUR CV NOW!!!
Requirements:
- Diploma/ BSC. Degree in Computer Science
- 5+ years specializing in Business Intelligence Development positions.
- Expert level skills/ knowledge in- SQL Server
- Expert level skills/ knowledge in T-SQL / SQL / DAX /MDX
- Expert level skills/ knowledge in SSIS / ETL Development
- SSRS and Power BI /report and dashboard development / data visualization
- SSAS/ OLAP / Multi-dimensional modelling
- Data-warehousing / Kimball Methodologies
Highly Advantageous:
- Azure
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure SQL Database and Cosmos DB
- Azure Databricks
- Azure Data Lakes
Reference Number for this position is NN52803 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R950K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- SQL
- DAX /MDX
- SSIS
- SSAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree