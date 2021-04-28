Senior Data Engineer – Johannesburg (REMOTE) – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity for a Senior Data Engineer has come up within an organization with a longstanding history and unquestionable success in the financial services industry, providing a solid foundation for expansion of its digital platform.

You will be required to design and implement scalable and robust processes to support the data engineering capability, implementing, and supporting large-scale data ecosystems across the Group.

Qualification and Experience:

Matric, with a degree in Computer Science, Business Informatics, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering

5+ years of data engineering experience

5+ years of experience with any data warehouse technical architectures, ETL/ELT, and reporting/analytics tools including, but not limited to, any of the following combinations (1) SSIS and SSRS, (2) SAS ETL Framework, (3) SAP ETL Framework, (4) MongoDB ETL deployments, (5) Apache Spark and Apache Hive deployments will be beneficial. Hadoop; Python, Java, PLSQL, TSQL, OSQL, C#, OpenAPI framework

Good AWS knowledge and experience on Glue, S3, DynamoDB, Lambda, IAM, Cloudformation, AMS and Billing

The candidate having DBA ability and knowledge across at least 2 platforms (example: TSQL, SAS, PSQL, IBM VSAM and DB2 etc.) will also be beneficial

Experience with designing and implementing Cloud (AWS) solutions including full use of all APIs available

Experience with Dev/OPS architecture, implementation and operation

Knowledge of Engineering and Operational Excellence using standard methodologies. Best practices in software engineering, data management, data storage, data computing and distributed systems to solve business problems with data

Experience in applying SAFe/Scrum/Kanban methodologies

