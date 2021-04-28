Senior Developer

Experience

At least 8 years Java application development experience of which 2 must be at senior level.

Skills Required

· Contribute in Design sessions.

· Advanced experience in Java EE application development.

· Web services experience

· Excellent SQL and database design skills

· Possess advanced programming logic and ability to write pseudo-code

· Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

· Produce code that is easily maintainable.

· Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

· Adheres to technical standards

· Produce code that is well documented

· Assist other Developers.

· Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews.

· Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards.

· Prepare Technical specifications

· Perform Unit and System Testing.

· Work closely with Systems Analyst.

· Develop innovative solutions.

· Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to

· Adherence to time deadlines

· Mentoring of junior developers

Minimum Qualifications



· Bachelor’s in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

· Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools; Agile SDLC

· Ability to: Develop detailed project plans; coordinate the activities of outsourced Hogan technical services;

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial



· Web application development

· Web services experience

· Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

· Ability to document requirements using UML

· Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

· Strong skills to investigate and analyse information in troubleshooting

· Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC

· Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful

· Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills

· Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

· Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka

· Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry)

