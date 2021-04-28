Senior Developer

Experience
At least 8 years Java application development experience of which 2 must be at senior level.
Skills Required
· Contribute in Design sessions.
· Advanced experience in Java EE application development.
· Web services experience
· Excellent SQL and database design skills
· Possess advanced programming logic and ability to write pseudo-code
· Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
· Produce code that is easily maintainable.
· Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
· Adheres to technical standards
· Produce code that is well documented
· Assist other Developers.
· Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews.
· Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards.
· Prepare Technical specifications
· Perform Unit and System Testing.
· Work closely with Systems Analyst.
· Develop innovative solutions.
· Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to
· Adherence to time deadlines
· Mentoring of junior developers
Minimum Qualifications
· Bachelor’s in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
· Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools; Agile SDLC
· Ability to: Develop detailed project plans; coordinate the activities of outsourced Hogan technical services;
Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial
· Web application development
· Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.
· Ability to document requirements using UML
· Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures
· Strong skills to investigate and analyse information in troubleshooting
· Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC
· Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful
· Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills
· Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)
· Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka
· Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry)