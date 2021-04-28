Senior Environmental Consultant – East London

The Role: An Environmental Consultancy requires a Senior Environmental Consultant, responsible for conducting a range of environmental studies in the broad fields of Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental ManagementSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 4 ?? 6 years Project experience within Environmental Studies.
Essential Qualifications:
- BSc Environmental Science
- Be registered as a Candidate Natural Scientist with SACNASP, or a Candidate Environmental Assessment Practitioner with EAPASA (Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSc Environmental Science Honours
- BSc Environmental Science Masters
- BSc Environmental Science PhD
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Proactively identify and source business opportunities for medium and large projects.
- Actively work towards achieving a set fee target.
- Proactively market CES by identifying new business opportunities.
- Grow CES??s client base.
- Take the lead in preparing and submitting proposals, under limited supervision from a Principal Consultant or Executive.
- Project manage medium size interdisciplinary team of consultants.
- Contribute to the financial management aspects of your projects, to ensure regular invoicing, and to avoid budget overruns.
- Take full responsibility as Study Lead/Mentor for Basic Assessments and small projects being undertaken by consultants under your supervision.
- Manage projects under the guidance and supervision of a Principal Consultant or Executive – quality control, risk management and financial aspects.
- Achieve your billable target.
- Prepare sub-consultant and client contracts for your projects.
- Review Basic Assessments and other deliverables in accordance with CES quality control standards.
- Continue to learn new skills and grow your expertise both within your chosen discipline and general consulting skills.
- Demonstrate the demand for your specialist skills.
- NB- Travel to sites locally and into Africa
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Team skills
- Planning and organizing
- Ability to learn
- Analytical ability
- Innovative and dynamic