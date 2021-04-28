Senior Environmental Consultant – East London

The Role: An Environmental Consultancy requires a Senior Environmental Consultant, responsible for conducting a range of environmental studies in the broad fields of Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental ManagementSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • 4 ?? 6 years Project experience within Environmental Studies.

Essential Qualifications:

  • BSc Environmental Science
  • Be registered as a Candidate Natural Scientist with SACNASP, or a Candidate Environmental Assessment Practitioner with EAPASA (Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa

Preferred Qualifications:

  • BSc Environmental Science Honours
  • BSc Environmental Science Masters
  • BSc Environmental Science PhD

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Proactively identify and source business opportunities for medium and large projects.
  • Actively work towards achieving a set fee target.
  • Proactively market CES by identifying new business opportunities.
  • Grow CES??s client base.
  • Take the lead in preparing and submitting proposals, under limited supervision from a Principal Consultant or Executive.
  • Project manage medium size interdisciplinary team of consultants.
  • Contribute to the financial management aspects of your projects, to ensure regular invoicing, and to avoid budget overruns.
  • Take full responsibility as Study Lead/Mentor for Basic Assessments and small projects being undertaken by consultants under your supervision.
  • Manage projects under the guidance and supervision of a Principal Consultant or Executive – quality control, risk management and financial aspects.
  • Achieve your billable target.
  • Prepare sub-consultant and client contracts for your projects.
  • Review Basic Assessments and other deliverables in accordance with CES quality control standards.
  • Continue to learn new skills and grow your expertise both within your chosen discipline and general consulting skills.
  • Demonstrate the demand for your specialist skills.
  • NB- Travel to sites locally and into Africa

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

  • Team skills
  • Planning and organizing
  • Ability to learn
  • Analytical ability
  • Innovative and dynamic

