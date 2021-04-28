Senior Environmental Consultant – Gauteng

The Role: An Environmental Consultancy requires a Senior Environmental Consultant, responsible for conducting a range of environmental studies in the broad fields of Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental ManagementSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:

4 – 6 years Project experience within Environmental Studies.

Essential Qualifications:

BSc Environmental Science

Be registered as a Candidate Natural Scientist with SACNASP, or a Candidate Environmental Assessment Practitioner with EAPASA (Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc Environmental Science Honours

BSc Environmental Science Masters

BSc Environmental Science PhD

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Proactively identify and source business opportunities for medium and large projects.

Actively work towards achieving a set fee target.

Proactively market CES by identifying new business opportunities.

Grow CES??s client base.

Take the lead in preparing and submitting proposals, under limited supervision from a Principal Consultant or Executive.

Project manage medium size interdisciplinary team of consultants.

Contribute to the financial management aspects of your projects, to ensure regular invoicing, and to avoid budget overruns.

Take full responsibility as Study Lead/Mentor for Basic Assessments and small projects being undertaken by consultants under your supervision.

Manage projects under the guidance and supervision of a Principal Consultant or Executive – quality control, risk management and financial aspects.

Achieve your billable target.

Prepare sub-consultant and client contracts for your projects.

Review Basic Assessments and other deliverables in accordance with CES quality control standards.

Continue to learn new skills and grow your expertise both within your chosen discipline and general consulting skills.

Demonstrate the demand for your specialist skills.

NB- Travel to sites locally and into Africa

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Team skills

Planning and organizing

Ability to learn

Analytical ability

Innovative and dynamic

